Ex-Yankees top prospect speaks out after being traded

The New York Yankees reshaped their roster at the 2025 trade deadline, choosing certainty over lingering questions in the infield.

Ryan McMahon arrived to stabilize third base, while Jose Caballero, Amed Rosario, and Austin Slater were brought in for depth. That was just the tip of the iceberg.

Saying goodbye to a once-promising prospect

The biggest shift came when the Yankees finally cut ties with Oswald Peraza, sending him to the Los Angeles Angels.

Once viewed as a cornerstone infielder, Peraza’s time in pinstripes ended after hitting just .152 with three homers this season.

His struggles continued immediately in Los Angeles, where his offensive production collapsed even further with a shocking -6 wRC+.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Defensive talent couldn’t mask offensive struggles

Peraza always carried Gold Glove potential defensively, flashing the type of range and arm strength that evaluators drooled over.

But the Yankees could no longer overlook his offensive shortcomings, choosing instead to prioritize hitters with more consistent upside.

It’s a decision that looks smarter by the day, considering how badly his transition to the Angels has started.

Peraza opens up on the Yankee experience

For the first time, Peraza pulled back the curtain on what life in the Bronx really felt like for him.

“When it comes to wearing the Yankee uniform, it’s a lot of pressure, but it’s also a lot of responsibility,” he told The Athletic’s Sam Blum.

Through an interpreter, Peraza admitted the weight of the uniform sometimes pressed down harder than he could handle.

Searching for perspective in Los Angeles

“I was trying to do my best to not let that weigh on me,” Peraza continued in reflection.

“All I could do is play baseball… and yeah, carrying that uniform, it does have a weight to it.”

Despite the struggles, he insisted he still believes in his talent, emphasizing that he knows “the type of ballplayer” he is.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees’ timing mattered

For New York, the decision wasn’t just about Peraza’s numbers — it was about direction, confidence, and windows of opportunity.

Anthony Volpe had long claimed shortstop, and the team simply couldn’t justify waiting on Peraza to figure things out.

Looking back, the Yankees likely wish they had moved him earlier, when his prospect shine still carried real trade value.

Now, with McMahon holding down third and versatile depth behind him, the Yankees appear steadier and more confident heading forward.