Dodgers pitcher torches Yankees: ‘They might be ranked the 8th or 9th best playoff team’

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series against the New York Yankees four games to one. Those are the facts. However, the Bombers had a chance to snag one or two additional wins if they had a couple of breaks here and there in Game 1 or if they hadn’t forgotten how to play baseball in Game 5.

Yes, the series was marked by Aaron Judge’s struggles in the first two or three contests, but the Yankees also didn’t play their best baseball and made costly mistakes at all levels and in all games.

Joe Kelly didn’t think highly of the Yankees

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, always controversial and not afraid to speak his mind, blasted the Yankees in a recent appearance and said they were the eighth or ninth-best team in the playoffs:

“It was a mismatch from the get-go. If we had a playoff re-ranking, they might be ranked the 8th or 9th best playoff team. You’re putting the Padres ahead of them, you’re putting the Phillies ahead of them, you’re putting the Mets ahead of them, you’re putting the Braves ahead of them. The Guardians played like crap, but the Guardians played better defense and better baseball all around. It was a complete mismatch,” Kelly said, according to SNY, about the Yankees vs. Dodgers Fall Classic.

Kelly was not impressed by the Yankees’ biggest superstars

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 36-year-old veteran wasn’t available for more than half of the year due to shoulder ailments that cost him a spot on the Division Series roster. He posted a 4.78 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP, and a 35/16 K/BB ratio when healthy.

Kelly also took what could be perceived as a jab at the Yankees stars, saying, “We have a lot of big superstars in our clubhouse, but our superstars also care, aren’t lazy and play hard. That’s the difference and the biggest separator.”

We are guessing Kelly won’t get too much love from Yankees fans after his controversial remarks.