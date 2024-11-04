Yankees trade 27-year-old speedy outfielder to Astros

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the New York Yankees have agreed to trade outfielder Taylor Trammell to the Houston Astros. The 26-year-old outfielder spent the majority of the 2024 season with New York’s Triple-A affiliate in Scranton where he hit 18 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 106 games. The left-handed hitting outfielder displayed power and speed and made a few appearances at the Major League level for the Yankees and Dodgers in 2024.

Across 126 MLB games, Trammell has 15 home runs and a 82 wRC+, struggling to make consistent contact in his time in the Majors.

Taylor Trammell Traded By the Yankees to the Astros

Taylor Trammell was added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster last night, and now he’s headed to the Houston Astros to provide outfield depth. It isn’t shocking that the Yankees decided to move him considering their outfield depth, as Jasson Dominguez slots into left field and Trent Grisham is their projected fourth outfielder.

At the Triple-A level this season he displayed a ton of power, and the Astros are getting a boom-or-bust hitter who will rack up strikeouts but occasionally run into a homer. Furthermore, his ability to play all three outfield spots and provide speed should be valuable for Houston off of the bench.

The Yankees will receive cash considerations in return according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.