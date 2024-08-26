Could former Yankees MVP find his way into Monument Park in 2025?

Former New York Yankees MVP Alex Rodriguez was recently an invitee to the franchise’s 76th annual Old-Timer’s Day, which begged to question whether or not he could find himself honored in New York’s Monument Park somewhere down the line.

This year’s Old-Timer’s Day commemorated Rodriguez’s 2009 World Series-winning Yankees team. The 2009 squad is the last Yankees team to have captured baseball’s ultimate prize. Though 15 years removed from their memorable run, Old-Timer’s Day — which has been a fixture in Yankees franchise history since it’s inaugural event on Sept. 28, 1947 — took time to give the adored Bronx Bombers unit their flowers and a chance to take the field in front of their loyal crowd at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Alex Rodriguez is one of the Yankees’ most accomplished superstars in franchise history

Rodriguez was among those who got commemorated, yet for all of the leg work he put in to the franchise during his 12-year tenure in the Bronx, NY., his No. 13 Jersey is still worn to this day, currently by Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm. But there’s an argument that that should no longer be the case. After joining the Yankees in 2004, the former superstar slugger was named to seven All-Star teams while donning Pinstripes. He also won two AL MVP’s in 2005 and 2007. He also put three Silver Slugger awards (’05, ’07, ’08), two home run titles (’05, ’07), and an MLB RBI leader crown (’07) under his belt as a member of the storied franchise.

Rodriguez’s resume warrants his jersey to be retired despite selective process

Despite his many accolades with the ball club, Rodriguez is not the only former MVP who has not been inducted into Monument Park. Former Yankees standout right-handed pitcher Spud Chandler, who helped the Yankees to six World Series championships in his career, and led the American League in wins and ERA in his 1947 MVP-winning season, has not had his number taken out of circulation, neither has Joe Gordon, who won four World Series’ and was named to six All-Star teams in concert with his 1942 AL MVP campaign.

Rodriguez made an indelible mark on the Yankees after their period of unparalleled success from 1996 until 2000, where they won four World Series’ in that five-year span. He instantly became their most potent hitter and, alongside Derek Jeter and Robinson Cano among other elite sluggers, got the Yankees back to the league’s mountaintop in ’09. There may not be any conclusive word on if and when the 49-year-old will in fact have his name and number etched into Yankees Stadium stone, but this latest appearance and honor on Saturday has put the topic on front street, which could prompt Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner and his staff to properly recognize Rodriguez down the line.