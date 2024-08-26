Yankees have a red-hot relief pitcher stashed in Triple-A

The Yankees employ an interesting strategy with their bullpen, prioritizing value over high-priced acquisitions. The most expensive reliever is Tommy Kahnle, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal during the 2023 offseason. The rest of the bullpen consists of players picked up off the street or acquired via trade, with many still under control through arbitration.

The Yankees have Scott Effross Waiting in the Wings

One of the promising young arms the Yankees added was Scott Effross back in 2022. However, he missed the entire 2023 season due to injury and is only now nearing a potential return. Effross has spent the last few weeks in Triple-A following a successful rehab assignment.

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ bullpen currently ranks 10th in baseball with a 3.67 ERA. After recently designating Michael Tonkin for assignment, the team is looking for reinforcements to compensate for the lost value. They expect Ian Hamilton, Cody Poteet, Clarke Schmidt, and Lou Trivino to return at some point in the next few weeks.

Effross’ Impressive Minor League Performance

Effross is ready for a promotion now, having allowed only one earned run over his last seven appearances in Triple-A. He went six straight games without surrendering a run before his most recent outing on August 24. It’s safe to say he’s finding his groove and reaching a level of health where the Yankees can rely on him.

It’s clear that the Yankees wanted Effross to have as much time as possible to build up his arm strength and prepare for the homestretch as the regular season winds down. The 30-year-old pitched 56.2 innings back in 2022 between the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, posting a 2.54 ERA, a 66.9% left-on-base rate, and a 44.6% ground-ball rate.

Effross’ Unique Pitching Style

Effross uses a low arm slot to create movement on his pitches. His arsenal includes a slider, sinker, change-up, and four-seam fastball. Two years ago, his fastball produced an impressive 17.3 inches of horizontal movement, which was 40% more than the average pitcher. This unique profile makes him a compelling option despite his lower velocity.

Bullpen Outlook: Reinforcements and Health

Considering his recent dominance in the minors, the Yankees know they have a quality piece ready to be deployed. While the bullpen has shown improvement recently, there are still signs of wear and tear from heavy usage. The Yankees need to get hot in the final month of the regular season, and maintaining health will be crucial. With reinforcements on the way, it will be interesting to see how the Yankees utilize Effross down the stretch.