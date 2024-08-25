Yankees’ Juan Soto puts pressure on Brian Cashman to ignite extension talks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have every reason to offer superstar Juan Soto a comprehensive extension package to keep him in the Bronx for at least the next decade.

Soto’s Impressive Season

Soto, 25, is having another elite season as one of the league’s premier left-handed batters. Over 126 games, Soto is hitting .297/.427/.600 with 36 home runs, 93 RBIs, a 15.4% strikeout rate, and an 18.5% walk rate. Although Aaron Judge’s performance is drawing more attention, Soto has already set a personal record for home runs and is on pace to match his career-high 110 RBIs from 2019. His 187 wRC+ indicates he is 87% better than the average MLB hitter.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Cashman’s Decision: A Potential Missed Opportunity?

At this point, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman would be committing malpractice if he didn’t offer Soto a substantial extension. The dynamic duo of Judge and Soto could be key to the Yankees’ World Series aspirations. A deal could range from $500 million to $600 million long-term, but looking ahead a decade, that investment may seem minimal as contracts continue to rise.

On Sunday, fans chanted for Soto to stay in New York long-term after he hit another home run and drove in two RBIs. Soto hinted at wanting extension talks to begin, saying, “I don’t know. They have to talk to Cashman.”

Extension Talks and Market Competition

Soto is represented by super-agent Scott Boras, and both he and the Yankees typically avoid extension discussions before a season ends. Even Aaron Judge waited to hit free agency before signing his long-term deal with the Yankees.

However, Soto is clearly enjoying his time in New York, and the Yankees are likely to present him with a competitive offer that matches any he might receive on the open market. Ultimately, it will come down to Soto’s preference, with Steve Cohen of the New York Mets expected to make a serious bid.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Soto’s Potential Legacy with the Yankees

Soto has the chance to establish himself as a baseball legend with the Yankees, particularly since he is only 25 years old and has another decade of elite play before age potentially impacts his performance. While Soto has never been known as an exceptional defender, his transition to a designated hitter role in the future wouldn’t concern the Yankees.

Defensively this season, Soto has played 1,073.1 innings, contributing five defensive runs saved, which shows he has been above average. In a contract year, Soto has risen to the occasion, and if he helps lead the Yankees to the World Series, his value could soar to unprecedented levels.