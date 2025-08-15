Brian Cashman still believes in the Yankees and in Aaron Boone: ‘We’ve had a bad run at it, but it’s a very long season’

The New York Yankees were once the envy of baseball, roaring through the season’s early weeks with undeniable swagger and confidence.

Now, that same team looks more like a heavyweight staggering in the late rounds, desperately trying to stay on its feet.

What was once a wide margin in the standings has evaporated into a half-game Wild Card lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees have stumbled to an 11-14 record in the second half, including a frustrating 4-8 mark in August.

Since June 1, they’ve won only 29 of 64 games, a steady decline that has left fans restless and the front office searching for answers.

Credit: Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Cashman Addresses the Yankees’ Collapse

Before Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman met with reporters to face the storm directly.

His tone was firm but hopeful, echoing both accountability and belief in the group he assembled.

“We just need to win,” Cashman said bluntly. “To state the obvious, we’ve got to win tonight’s game and keep it simple. Then string together win after win.”

Cashman knows the reality—the Yankees are still living off the momentum of their scorching start. But those early-season victories feel increasingly like a savings account that’s been drained without a plan for replenishment.

The margin for error, once wide and comforting, has all but disappeared.

Acknowledging the Team’s Failures

In his candid remarks, Cashman didn’t shy away from admitting the Yankees simply haven’t played good baseball.

Their struggles aren’t isolated to one area—at times it’s been the rotation, other nights it’s the lineup, and often it’s the bullpen.

“It’s coming in all different forms at different times,” Cashman admitted. “Keeping runs off the board, putting more runs on the board—there are a lot of different ways that happens, but we just haven’t done it enough.”

He knows fans have heard this refrain before, but Cashman tried to inject optimism into a narrative that’s darkened quickly.

“We’ve had a bad run at it, but it’s a very long season. Obviously, we have a chance to still accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Aaron Boone Retains Cashman’s Trust

Amid the chaos, one message was especially clear—Cashman is not wavering in his support of manager Aaron Boone. Despite the Yankees’ extended slump, Boone remains the franchise’s choice to guide them through stormy waters.

“He’s stayed level-headed and even-keeled,” Cashman said. “He knows how tough this sport is. He’s invested in these guys heavily, as we all are.”

Cashman emphasized Boone’s ability to manage crises with composure. “Trying to explain away difficult play or bad performance while the storm is upon us is not easy. But he’s remained cool, calm, and collected. He’s done an amazing job of working through that.”

Can the Yankees Regain Their Identity?

The Yankees now face a defining stretch. Their early-season dominance showed they have the talent to contend, but baseball is often about how a team responds when adversity strikes hardest.

For the Yankees, the path forward will demand resilience, discipline, and the ability to rediscover their identity before the standings leave them behind.

For fans, this stretch feels like watching a ship caught in turbulent seas—plenty strong enough to withstand the storm, but in desperate need of a steady captain.

Cashman believes Aaron Boone is that captain, and only time will reveal whether this faith proves justified.

READ MORE: Yankees’ veteran infielder might avoid the injured list after all