Yankees’ veteran infielder might avoid the injured list after all

The New York Yankees are stepping into Busch Stadium with their season hanging by a thread, tension thick in the August air.

Wednesday’s loss to the struggling Minnesota Twins left the Yankees clinging to the final American League Wild Card position.

They sit just half a game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians, a gap that feels razor-thin given their recent inconsistency.

Now, the Yankees open a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals — a matchup rich with storylines and urgency.

At the heart of that urgency is Paul Goldschmidt, who is dealing with a knee issue that’s clouding his availability.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Goldschmidt’s injury sparks concern at a pivotal moment

On Tuesday, Goldschmidt tweaked his knee while catching a pop-up, prompting immediate concern from the Yankees’ dugout.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the first baseman was unavailable for Wednesday’s game and hinted at a potential injured list stint.

The Yankees can ill afford to lose his presence in the middle of their lineup during such a critical stretch.

Even a short absence could alter their offensive rhythm, especially with the Guardians breathing down their necks.

A familiar setting for the veteran slugger

This series holds extra meaning for Goldschmidt, who played for the Cardinals before joining the Yankees this past offseason.

His return to St. Louis should have been a homecoming, but instead, his knee injury dominates the conversation.

Cardinals reporter Katie Woo noted, however, there’s optimism Goldschmidt could be available off the bench in Friday’s opener.

Paul Goldschmidt is not in today’s starting lineup but is hopeful he’ll be available off the bench in today’s series opener against the #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 15, 2025

Still, the word “hopeful” leaves plenty of room for doubt, as it depends on the game’s flow and Boone’s decisions.

For a player who prides himself on consistency, sitting out against his former team would sting more than usual.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Impact beyond the box score

Goldschmidt started his Yankees tenure scorching hot, providing steady production and leadership during a turbulent first half.

Lately, his bat has cooled, yet his 108 wRC+, 10 home runs, and 40 RBI remain valuable in tight matchups.

Against left-handed pitching, Goldschmidt remains one of the Yankees’ most trusted offensive weapons and a steady defensive anchor.

His absence forces Boone to juggle his lineup, potentially shifting players into unfamiliar roles at a precarious time.

It’s the baseball equivalent of removing a keystone from an arch — the whole structure risks losing its shape.

The stakes heading into the weekend

For the Yankees, this Cardinals series is about more than just standings — it’s about survival and seizing momentum.

A healthy Goldschmidt could tilt matchups in their favor, offering timely power and plate discipline in late-game situations.

If his knee keeps him sidelined, the Yankees must rely on depth pieces to match the Cardinals in their home.

Busch Stadium will host not just a reunion, but a test of the Yankees’ resilience under mounting postseason pressure.

Whether Goldschmidt plays or not, this weekend could define the arc of New York’s playoff chase in 2025.

Having him available would give them a slight boost, though.

READ MORE: Yankees’ top outfield prospect hit a wall in Triple-A