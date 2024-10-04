Are the Yankees making a big mistake at first base?

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are gearing up for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night, featuring Gerrit Cole and Michael Wacha as the starting pitchers. However, the team is dealing with significant injury concerns, particularly at first base, where Anthony Rizzo is expected to miss the first round of the playoffs due to two fractured fingers on his right hand.

Rizzo’s Injury and Season Struggles

Rizzo has endured a challenging season, plagued by injuries. He managed to play just 92 games, posting a disappointing .228/.301/.335 batting line. Though his numbers have been below average, Rizzo showed signs of improvement in the final days of the regular season before his progress was halted by this latest setback.

With Rizzo sidelined, the Yankees are now forced to consider alternative options at first base. This week, manager Aaron Boone indicated that Ben Rice, recently elevated from Triple-A, would likely fill in for Rizzo. However, the decision to start Rice could be a risky move.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Boone’s Perspective on Yankees’ First Base Options

“As far as first base goes, if Rizzo can’t go, then it’s Ben Rice, who has received valuable experience this year. Obviously, Oswaldo Cabrera has been an outstanding utility player that can fill in. We’ll get some looks at some other guys over there,” Boone said, via MLB.com.

Rice, who was called up to provide depth at first base, struggled during his 50-game stint in the majors this season. He slashed .171/.264/.349, with a 73 wRC+, indicating that he was 27% worse than the average MLB hitter. Despite walking at an 11.2% rate, Rice had difficulty making consistent contact, and after a promising start, he regressed significantly.

Rice’s Late-Season Surge and Potential

However, Rice finished the season on a high note, hitting .321 over the final two weeks of September with four home runs and 11 RBIs. His recent form suggests he has the potential to make an impact, but as we know, playoff pitching presents a much tougher challenge than what he faced in the minors. Rice does possess underrated power, and if he can make solid contact, he has the ability to launch a ball over the right-field wall. But is that enough to warrant starting him in a crucial playoff series?

Should Oswaldo Cabrera Get the Nod?

An alternative option the Yankees should seriously consider is Oswaldo Cabrera. The 25-year-old utility player has played 109 games this season, hitting .247/.296/.365 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs and posting an 88 wRC+, which makes him about 15% better than Rice statistically.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Cabrera has been heating up as well, delivering a strong month of September. Over 29 plate appearances, he hit .280 with a 110 wRC+, proving that he can contribute offensively when called upon. Given Cabrera’s more extensive MLB experience and recent performance, he may be the more reliable choice for first base in the playoffs.

Riding the Hot Hand in the Postseason

While Ben Rice offers potential and has flashed power, the Yankees should be riding the hot hand, especially when considering the level of pitching they will face in the postseason. Cabrera has earned his spot with his solid play down the stretch, and he provides the team with both defensive versatility and an established MLB track record.

Additionally, Cabrera’s ability to perform in pressure situations and his recent form suggests that he is better equipped to handle the rigors of postseason baseball than Rice, who struggled during his midseason call-up and was subsequently demoted.

The Right Choice for First Base

There’s no doubt that Ben Rice has the potential to be a valuable asset for the Yankees moving forward, and he will be an important reserve off the bench. However, when it comes to starting at first base in the ALDS, the Yankees should lean on their more experienced and in-form player in Oswaldo Cabrera. Cabrera has proven himself both offensively and defensively and has likely earned the right to start at first base in this critical playoff series.

For a team looking to make a deep postseason run, trusting MLB-proven talent over an untested rookie in the heat of the playoffs seems like the smarter move.