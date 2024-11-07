Agent of Yankees’ prized free-agent details the player’s intense desires

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is, without a doubt, the top free agent available in the free agent market. The New York Yankees enjoyed his vast talent and contributions in 2024 and are more than willing to sign him to a long-term contract. The problem is that half the league is after him and he is seeking a record-setting deal.

His agent, Scott Boras, is known for trying to get every last penny from teams, and negotiations for Soto clearly won’t be an exception.

Boras spoke publicly on Wednesday about numerous subjects and many of his free agents. Soto, of course, was on that list, so he took advantage of the platform to say what his client is looking for from interested organizations:

“Juan Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, said Soto is prioritizing any team owner who is committed to ‘winning.’ With the right amount of $$$, of course,” Yankees insider Erik Boland posted on X.

The Yankees need to run it back with Soto

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Soto wants to play for a winner with money, so the Yankees, the New York Mets, and the Los Angeles Dodgers could all be in play. There are other squads with money that didn’t make the 2024 playoffs, such as the Toronto Blue Jays or the San Francisco Giants, that could be in the mix, too.

The Yankees have multiple $300+ million contracts already, but bringing back Soto is a must if they want to remain as competitive as they were in 2024.

The outfielder posted a .988 OPS, hit 41 home runs, scored 128 runs, and walked 127 times. Oh, and he was a beast in the postseason and hit the series-clinching homer in the ALCS against Cleveland.

The Yankees didn’t actually win this year, but they are committed to winning. That part should be covered for Soto.

The real question is, will the Yankees offer the most money? Will their proposal compete with the Mets’ and other interested parties? We shall find out soon.