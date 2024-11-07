Yankees could add an elite bat at first base with a bit of luck

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

With a bit of luck and creativity, the Yankees have an opportunity to add an elite bat at first base, replacing Anthony Rizzo’s diminished production from the past season. Rizzo, now 35, had his club option declined, saving the Yankees $17 million against the luxury tax. He played 92 games in 2024, hitting .228/.301/.335 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs.

Multiple injuries derailed Rizzo’s season, so it seems likely that the Yankees will move on and seek a fresh option. Relying on a rookie or an inexperienced player like Ben Rice in 2025 does not appear to be in the cards.

Willson Contreras: A Potential Fit for the Yankees at First Base

One intriguing possibility is St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals recently announced that Contreras would transition to first base full-time next season. Despite playing only 84 games last season, Contreras delivered strong results at the plate.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Contreras hit .262/.380/.468 with 15 home runs, 36 RBIs, and a 140 wRC+. His offensive production makes him a compelling option, and playing at first base should help him stay healthier over the long term.

Cardinals May Be Open to Trade

Given that the St. Louis Cardinals were mostly out of playoff contention this past season—finishing with a -47 run differential and trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by 10 games at season’s end—they could be open to selling. While Contreras does not have extensive experience at first base, the Yankees may be willing to overlook any defensive shortcomings due to his elite offensive capabilities.

Contreras, a right-handed hitter, may not replace Rizzo’s left-handed power bat directly, but he excelled against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers last year. Over a full 162-game schedule, Contreras was on pace for 30 home runs, offering the Yankees a player who can get on base at a high clip while providing substantial power.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Potential Trade Cost and Contract Considerations

The Cardinals may seek a reasonable return for Contreras, but his $17.5 million salary might lower the asking price. Contreras is currently on a five-year, $87.5 million deal, entering the third year of that contract, which includes a club option for 2028. This arrangement would lock him in for several years, and if he can maintain his offensive productivity, he would offer consistent value at first base at a relatively reasonable cost—essentially filling Rizzo’s financial void.

By acquiring Contreras, the Yankees would gain a powerful and reliable bat while maintaining financial flexibility, positioning themselves well for another competitive season.