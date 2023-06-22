3 prospects the Yankees could use as trade bait

May 1, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Oswald Peraza (91) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

As the trade deadline draws nearer, the New York Yankees will undoubtedly aim to bolster their roster, whether or not they are considered strong contenders for the World Series. With the playoffs and the final stretch of the season in mind, the Yankees’ most attractive trade assets are undoubtedly their prospects.

While they’re unlikely to part ways with young major league players like Anthony Volpe, and seasoned players such as Josh Donaldson may not be in high demand, the Yankees’ prospects could prove enticing for teams looking to rebuild.

Three Promising Yankees Prospects That Could be Trade Options

Oswald Peraza: The Shortstop Gem

Technically still considered a prospect, Oswald Peraza has been commendable in his brief major league stint between 2022 and 2023, with a wRC+ of 113 in 95 plate appearances. His stellar performance at Triple-A this year (.292/.360/.563, 11 homers, 11 stolen bases, 125 wRC+), paired with his proficient shortstop skills, is undeniably impressive.

However, with the Yankees’ current lineup, Peraza may not have the opportunity for regular playtime unless Anthony Volpe is demoted or Josh Donaldson ceases to play regularly. This predicament potentially makes Peraza one of the Yankees’ most attractive trade pieces, alongside Gleyber Torres.

Everson Pereira: The Promising Outfield Prospect

22-year-old outfield prospect Everson Pereira could potentially be an enticing option for opposing teams as the deadline looms. A long-time player in the Yankees system, Pereira has been posting impressive numbers in Double-A: .285/.350/.514 with seven home runs and seven stolen bases in 160 plate appearances.

Although he hasn’t played since May 30, reports suggest a return to the lineup soon. With his ability to play center field, his potential to yield significant returns for a rebuilding franchise is high, despite his strikeout issue.

Will Warren: The Pitching Asset

Will Warren stands out as one of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects. Any contending team eager to secure a star player before the deadline will most likely need to surrender one or two high-caliber pitching prospects.

Warren, known for his exceptional slider, excelled in Double-A this year, recording a 2.45 ERA in 29.1 innings, but is still finding his footing in Triple-A, where his ERA is currently 6.29 in 24.1 frames.

A discerning team would recognize that once Warren makes the necessary adjustments, he could debut in the major leagues as early as this season. Although not quite an ace, Warren could prove to be a reliable mid-rotation pitcher, which would be a significant asset.