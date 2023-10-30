3 prospects the Yankees could trade this off-season

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are gearing up for a bustling off-season aimed at bolstering the roster. Both superstar slugger Aaron Judge and anticipated Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole have voiced concerns over roster balance. This leaves general manager Brian Cashman with the daunting task of addressing the evident gaps in the starting rotation and batting order.

The reality is stark: The Yankees floundered once Aaron Judge was sidelined with an injury. Despite efforts to compensate for his absence with a slew of talented players, no one could truly replicate Judge’s output, and the roster’s high-priced veterans failed to rise to the occasion.

Trade Rumors Surrounding Juan Soto

Trade rumors regarding Juan Soto are likely to intensify in the coming weeks as the Yankees gauge their commitment to a headline-stealing trade. This, however, hinges on the San Diego Padres’ willingness to part ways with Soto, who is predicted to command over $30 million in his last year of arbitration.

With Soto on the cusp of a lucrative free-agent contract, the Yankees would need to make a substantial financial commitment if they decide to procure him via trade. Below, we spotlight several players who could be part of a potential trade deal.

Potential Trade Pieces for the Yankees:

1. LF: Everson Pereira

A beacon of promise in the Yankees’ outfield is 22-year-old Everson Pereira, who made his MLB debut in 2023. Despite his struggles during his initial 27-game stint—where he posted a .151 average and a .233 OBP—Pereira’s performance in the minor leagues, particularly with Scranton, reflects his untapped potential. With more MLB exposure, he’s expected to fine-tune his offensive skills. Defensively versatile and equipped with a promising bat, Pereira could be central to trade discussions, especially if the Yankees aim for a marquee player.

2. SP: Will Warren

In a league where pitching prospects are highly sought after, 24-year-old Will Warren stands out. After making his mark in Triple-A Scranton in 2023, Warren is on track for a potential MLB debut in 2024. Though he still has aspects of his game to refine, such as reducing walks, Warren’s impressive repertoire—including a 95 mph fastball, an elite sweeper slider, and an evolving change-up—makes him a tantalizing trade prospect.

3. SP: Drew Thorpe

Perhaps one of the Yankees’ most invaluable pitching prospects is 23-year-old Drew Thorpe. This former 2022 second-round pick is rapidly emerging as a top talent and is poised for an MLB debut in the near future. Thorpe’s standout performances at high-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset underscore his potential. Equipped with a stellar change-up and a fastball that averages in the low 90s, Thorpe’s potential has been noted both by the Yankees and potentially interested teams.

Should the Yankees ramp up their efforts to snag Soto, Thorpe’s inclusion in the deal will undoubtedly be a key talking point. The decision rests on whether Cashman is prepared to relinquish one of the franchise’s premier young pitchers.