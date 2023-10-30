Yankees have pitching prospect waiting for his chance in the bigs

Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees are gearing up to divert a significant chunk of their fiscal resources to bolster their starting pitching rotation this upcoming off-season. As free agency looms, players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Jordan Montgomery emerge as prime candidates, provided general manager Brian Cashman is poised to loosen the purse strings.

There’s palpable anticipation that the Yankees will ardently pursue Yamamoto. However, if they face stiff competition from aggressive contenders like the New York Mets, Montgomery could be their backup choice, especially given his stellar recent performance in the playoffs with the Texas Rangers.

Yankees Considering Internal Options and Trade Scenarios

While free agency presents enticing options, the Yankees also boast a reservoir of promising young prospects inching closer to their MLB debut. These assets could also be parlayed into trades, especially if a heavyweight like Juan Soto is on the table and the San Diego Padres show interest.

Spotlight on Prospect Will Warren

One of the Yankees’ most tantalizing young talents is Will Warren, a 24-year-old right-hander. Warren was ushered into Triple-A Scranton in 2023, following a stint in 2022 with High-A Hudson Valley and logging 94 innings with Double-A Somerset before the 2023 season got underway.

Warren’s 2023 tenure saw him clocking 29.1 innings with Somerset, registering an impressive 2.45 ERA and 1.84 FIP, among other metrics. His subsequent promotion to Triple-A resulted in 99.2 innings with figures like a 3.61 ERA and 4.89 FIP.

Although Warren’s walks and strikeouts saw a spike at the Triple-A echelon, projections suggest further refinement in 2024. There’s a strong possibility he’ll commence the season in Scranton and ascend the ranks within a few months, potentially beginning in a relief role. The Yankees’ recent reliance on young pitchers like Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez underscores their willingness to tap into emerging talent to address gaps.

Warren’s Evolution and Potential

Over the past two seasons, Warren has been on an upward trajectory. He’s ramped up his fastball speed to an average of 95 mph and introduced a high-quality sweeper slider that averages in the mid-80s. His pitches exhibit impressive break, with accuracy being the primary area of focus to augment his repertoire.

Warren’s arsenal would greatly benefit from a refined change-up, complementing his fastball-slider duo. While the Yankees are keen on fine-tuning some facets of his game, the consensus is clear: Warren, with his escalating prowess, could either be a potent weapon in the Yankees’ roster or a coveted asset in a high-stakes trade.