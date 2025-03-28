3 crucial things the Yankees learned about their roster on Opening Day

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Opening Day is always packed with optimism, nerves, and unanswered questions. But for the Yankees, Thursday’s 4–2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium offered a bit more than a strong start — it provided some real clarity.

Three big storylines came into sharper focus, giving fans and the front office a clearer sense of how things might shake out over the early stretch of the season.

Let’s break it down.

Austin Wells Looks the Part at Leadoff

When Aaron Boone announced that Austin Wells would lead off to open the 2025 season, it raised more than a few eyebrows. It wasn’t a move anyone saw coming a month ago. Catchers don’t typically hit leadoff. And Wells, despite his upside, didn’t seem like the obvious fit.

But then came the very first at-bat of the Yankees’ season — a high fastball turned into a missile over the right-field wall. Wells’ solo shot immediately rewarded Boone’s gamble and set the tone for the rest of the game.

That wasn’t just luck. Wells had a monster spring, slashing .348/.400/.783 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 16 games. He’s showing more discipline at the plate, has one of the better chase rates on the team, and draws walks at an elite clip. He sees pitches and punishes mistakes — the exact qualities you want at the top of the lineup.

Barring any major changes, Wells should hold onto the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future. He might not look like your prototypical table-setter, but he brings the fire — and it’s already burning hot.

Ben Rice Has Real Thump — and It’s Just the Beginning

The Yankees were looking for someone to help offset the loss of Giancarlo Stanton, and 26-year-old rookie Ben Rice wasted no time reminding everyone why he was a serious candidate to step in.

His seventh-inning line drive off the right-field wall was absolutely scorched — a single that turned into a double after an error, but still a statement swing.

Rice’s spring numbers tell a deeper story. He hit .242/.319/.516 with five homers and a 10% walk rate over 20 games, showing both patience and power. That .274 isolated power figure is no fluke — he’s hitting the ball harder than ever before after putting on about 10 pounds of muscle this offseason.

Even in Thursday’s game, every swing Rice took looked dangerous. He worked a walk, hit a rocket, and showed the kind of presence in the box that signals he’s ready to do real damage this year. If he can maintain that level of power, especially as a lefty in Yankee Stadium, Rice could easily outpace Stanton’s 2024 output.

He’ll likely get the lion’s share of DH reps for now, but his ability to play some first base and even catch in a pinch makes him a valuable chess piece for Aaron Boone.

Carlos Rodón Delivers When It Matters Most

The Yankees needed someone to step up in Gerrit Cole’s absence — and Carlos Rodón delivered exactly what they hoped for.

Rodón pitched 5.1 strong innings, giving up just four hits and one earned run while striking out seven. The only real blemish came on a solo homer to Vinny Capra in the third. Beyond that, Rodón was in control. He worked through jams with confidence and had all of his pitches working.

The most encouraging sign was the addition of a new sinker to his arsenal. It’s not overpowering, but it adds another wrinkle to a mix that already includes a fastball, slider, and curveball. That sinker could be key to generating more ground balls — something Rodón struggled with last season — and keeping hitters off balance.

After a 2024 campaign that had its ups and downs, Rodón is back in a bigger role as the No. 2 behind Max Fried. With Luis Gil out for months and Clarke Schmidt ramping up slowly, Rodón’s consistency will be crucial. Thursday’s start wasn’t dominant — it was steady, smart, and filled with subtle improvements that point toward a strong bounce-back year.

A Promising Start With Some Immediate Takeaways

Opening Day always comes with a lot of noise. But if you listen closely, you can learn a lot.

Wells belongs at the top of the order. Rice might be a breakout star waiting to happen. And Rodón is ready to be a frontline starter again.

Not bad for Game 1.