The Rangers’ elite depth is proving to be the key to Cup contention

The New York Rangers appear to be back to normal as they’ve fought their way back into the win column with a dominant victory over the Los Angeles Kings. This win was key to putting the Blueshirts back on track after a string of disappointing performances riddled the Rangers’ schedule.

Throughout the game, eight different skaters made an appearance on the score sheet. Depth proved to be the key as many of the scorers were not a part of the usual point-producing crowd.

The Rangers’ bottom six stepped up their game against LA

Of the Blueshirts’ four goals scored last night, two of them came from members of the bottom six. Jimmy Vesey was credited with the game-winning goal, which came with an assist from Nick Bonino to boost the Rangers’ lead to 2-0.

Later in the game, rookie Will Cuylle would seal the deal on the victory with a solid wrist shot to increase the lead to the final score of 4-1. All three members of the bottom six who recorded a point last night are not the usual scorers for the team, but their contributions were a welcomed addition to an all-around elite offensive performance.

Contributions from the entire lineup

With the bottom six stepping up their game, the top six did not shy away from the scoresheet either. Mika Zibanejad began the scoring with a power play goal, and Jonny Brodzinski would later do the same in the third period.

Vincent Trocheck finished the night with three assists, titling him the Rangers’ top scorer in the victory. The entire lineup was producing at an elite level, giving the Rangers a solid sense of depth in the victory.

Depth is the key to winning it all

For the last few seasons, the Rangers lacked depth when they needed it most. In certain games, the top six would play great while the bottom six disappeared- and the opposite would happen in other contests.

In order to win the Stanley Cup, the Rangers will need to play like they did last night in every single game. Having all four lines producing points on a consistent level will elevate the offensive production to an even higher level of skill like never seen before. This is what has been missing from the Blueshirts’ lineup in recent years, and it is what will take the Rangers to the next level and make them legitimate Stanley Cup contenders.