Vincent Trocheck claims Rangers are ‘Stanley Cup Championship material’

The New York Rangers remain one of the best teams in the NHL despite the ups and downs they’ve had so far this season. The defense has been a bit shaky recently, but overall, there is no doubt that the Blueshirts are legitimate contenders to win the Stanley Cup.

Trocheck knows the Rangers have what it takes to go all the way this year

During a recent interview, Blueshirts’ center Vincent Trocheck was asked if he thought the team was “Stanley Cup Championship material.” He immediately said yes, and went on to explain what made this team so special:

“Just the makeup of the team. I think the veteran leadership, the culture that we’ve kind of started to put together, from management to coaching, the leadership down, just kind of breeding a team that wants to win a Stanley Cup, and bringing everybody together to have that togetherness to do so.” Vincent Trocheck via Steve Serby of NY Post

Is Trocheck correct on this stance?

There’s no doubt that the Rangers have the potential to make it far this postseason. But in order to do so, they’ll need to perfect the holes in their lineup. Injuries have riddled the offensive corps, and the defense has been iffy as of late. The Rangers are contenders, but they need to be perfect.

Trocheck is 100% correct in saying that the Rangers are Stanley Cup material. No other team possesses the skill that the Blueshirts do, they just need to find a way to execute each game perfectly from here on out.