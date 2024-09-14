Should the Rangers promote Lafreniere to the 1st power play unit?

September 14, 2024
The New York Rangers had an incredible power play last season as they finished 3rd best in the NHL. But most of their success came from their star-studded first power play unit, with the second being relatively useless.

As a new season approaches, the Blueshirts should be aiming to find a way for both power play units to produce- and there is one massive change that could potentially make it happen.

Lafreniere deserves a promotion after an incredible breakout season

The 2023-24 season was undoubtedly the best in Alexis Lafreniere’s young career. He finally proved his haters wrong and lived up to the hype of his first-overall pick status. The 22-year old-winger put up 57 points in 82 games, and added 14 more tallies through 16 postseason games. If anyone on the Rangers’ roster is due for a promotion, it’s Lafreniere.

As of now, Lafreniere is slated to begin the season on the Rangers’ second power-play unit. That doesn’t give him much to work with, as he’ll be trapped with Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko. Reilly Smith and Filip Chytil could be solid linemates, but their previous career performances have been inconsistent.

If Lafreniere were to extend his breakout and set new career highs, he’ll need to be placed on the first power play unit. Playing with the Rangers’ top stars such as Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider will help immensely, and the increased playing time is another solid bonus.

The Rangers could balance their PP units by demoting Zibanejad

If Lafreniere were to upgrade to the first PP unit, someone would have to be sent down to the second. The simplest answer to that problem would be to move Mika Zibanejad. Overall, Zibanejad is a better player than Lafreniere. He’s got an elite shot and has proven to be successful on special teams. He would be a welcomed addition to the second unit, and could possibly bring life to a dead lineup.

With Lafreniere taking Zibanejad’s spot, he could slide right into his natural position on the left slide. Panarin, Adam Fox, and Lafreniere could run most of the control in the offensive zone, with Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck looking for deflections. This potential switch seems like a positive for both parties, giving Lafreniere a promotion and giving hope to the second power-play unit.

