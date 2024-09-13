Rangers star goaltender eyeing monster payday with next contract

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have world-class goaltender Igor Shesterkin currently signed to one of the best deals in the NHL. He’s highly regarded as the best goalie in the world, and he’s signed for just $5.6 million AAV. That’ll change soon, however, as that incredible deal is set to expire after this upcoming season comes to a close.

Igor Shesterkin could cost the Rangers as much as $12 million on his next contract

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After the Blueshirts were eliminated from the 2024 NHL Playoffs this past June, New York beat reporter Mollie Walker claimed that Shesterkin’s camp could be aiming for a cap hit of $12 million AAV, which would make sense after such a dominant postseason run. If this were to happen, it would make Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history.

The Rangers are lucky they still have another season before it’s time to ink Shesterkin with a new deal. Their cap situation is a bit dire at the moment, which would make a signing as high as $12 million nearly impossible.

But even if New York is able to clear up cash for Shesterkin throughout the course of this year, they still have to factor in a new contract for recent breakout star Alexis Lafreniere. No matter how you view the situation, the Rangers have their work cut out for them to make these deals happen.

Is Shesterkin worth paying the contract that he is requesting?

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

As an individual player, Shesterkin might be worth even more than the $12 million annual deal that he and his camp are aiming to receive. But if the Rangers want to win, handing one player alone that much money might be a risky move.

There have been few times in NHL history where a team has won a Stanley Cup with a player making over $10 million annually, and the Rangers already have one with Artemi Panarin inked at $11.6. Adding another monster contract with Shesterkin would leave even less room for the rest of their roster.

Whether or not it’s a good idea, the Rangers will likely hand Shesterkin any amount of money he asks for. He’s the backbone of the team, and he has earned every penny. It’s either that, or hope that a veteran Jonathan Quick sticks around past this season to try and win another championship.