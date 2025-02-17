Should Rangers scratch veteran winger for rising star prospect?

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

It has not been the season that New York Rangers fans dreamed of following a Conference Finals appearance. The Rangers have been wildly inconsistent this season as they scrape by in hopes of sneaking into the playoffs this time around. Several veteran stars have suffered severe regressions throughout the season, including franchise icon Chris Kreider.

The veteran winger has not played up to snuff this season and, as a result, could see his playing time reduced or even eliminated. As the Rangers search for a spark to plug into the lineup, star prospect Brennan Othmann could be the ideal candidate to put on the ice. However, his playing time could come at the expense of Kreider’s.

Should the Rangers scratch Chris Kreider for Brennan Othmann?

Othmann has been putting together a monstrous campaign for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL this season. He has been on a serious tear recently, scoring nine goals in his last 11 games. Othmann now has 19 total points in 25 games played for Hartford this season.

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Kreider has been ice cold, scoring two goals and two assists in his last 10 games played. He has only 20 points in 47 games played with a -6 rating this season. The 33-year-old has not been pulling his weight this season. Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette has already demoted Kreider to the third line, reducing his playing time and impact on the game. However, a further demotion could be in order. The Rangers might need to consider scratching Kreider and placing the surging Othmann in the lineup instead.

Othmann is arguably the Rangers’ top prospect in their ranks. The former 2021 first-round draft pick has played at a high level now for two consecutive seasons in the AHL. He has appeared in only three NHL games for the Rangers in his career so far and has yet to tally his first point in the pro-hockey league. However, he could be ready for another opportunity.

The Rangers currently sit in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division with 58 points on the season. They are on the outside looking in at the playoffs as things currently stand but are still within reach of a potential last-minute run to earn a Wild Card spot. Othmann’s energy and goal-scoring abilities could help spark that run.