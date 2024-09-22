Rangers’ young defenseman could secure regular lineup spot during preseason

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are getting their preseason started on Sunday afternoon as they prepare for the upcoming 2024-25 season. The Rangers’ roster experienced a few significant changes this offseason, including a couple of key departures. The loss of veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson has opened a hole in the Rangers’ lineup and created an opportunity for one of the team’s young, rising defensemen to solidify a regular role with the team.

Zac Jones could secure a spot in the Rangers’ lineup during the preseason

23-year-old defenseman Zac Jones is entering training camp with a prime opportunity to become a regular in the Blueshirts’ lineup this season. He’s looking to be named the team’s sixth defenseman and play in their third pairing alongside Braden Schneider.

The opportunity is one that Jones is not taking for granted. He is excited for the chance to compete for a regular roster spot and is coming in with a motivated mindset during training camp, as he told Mollie Walker of The New York Post:

“It’s a great opportunity for me,” Jones said at his locker on Saturday per Walker and The Post. “That was my mindset over the summer, is I got to come in and play my game and really prove to these coaches and staff that I can play a full 82 games. That’s my goal for this year, is to come in and be a regular player.”

Last season, Jones appeared in 31 games for New York, totaling nine points (two goals and seven assists) while filling in for the injured Jacob Trouba. Primarily playing a reserve role last season, Jones should become a regular in the lineup this season with the potential to grow into an even larger role. Trouba’s future with the team past this upcoming season is in doubt. His eventual departure will create another opportunity for Jones to elevate into a larger role.

Jones saw ice time during Trouba’s injury last season but did not receive any skating time otherwise. He was controversially made a healthy scratch during the postseason despite Trouba’s struggles and speculated injury. This season, however, Jones wants to be on the ice when it matters most:

“There’s definitely motivation from last year,” Jones said per The New York Post. “I want to be a guy that plays every game. Being a guy that was out for most of last year, being a healthy scratch, it gives you that extra motivation. I’m right there, but I want to be a little bit more. I want to be in the spot that these guys are in. I want to be battling in the playoffs. So it’s definitely extra motivation for me.”

Jones has competition to beat for his roster spot

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Although the competition for the sixth defenseman spot is minimal, that does not mean it is nonexistent. Jones will be competing with fellow defenseman Chad Ruhwedel for the regular spot in the lineup during the preseason.

Ruhwedel is entering his second season with the Blueshirts after being acquired by the team via trade mid-season in 2023. He appeared in just five games for the Rangers last season and did not record a point. The 34-year-old defenseman brings a wealth of experience to the ice — his main advantage over the youngster in Jones.

However, Jones makes up for his lack of experience with potential and talent. He has contributed quality minutes to the Rangers’ defensive corps in the past and seems ready for a regular role in the lineup. A strong preseason campaign should solidify Jones’ role with the team.