Rangers’ world-class goalie aiming to surpass Panarin’s $11.6 million AAV franchise record

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers currently have superstar forward Artemi Panarin inked at $11.6 million annually, a record-setting contract for the franchise. The high price of this contract has aged well throughout its lifespan thus far, as Panarin has gotten increasingly better each year- with still two more seasons to go.

Although this franchise record was set just five years ago, it appears that it might already be broken by a higher AAV. Igor Shesterkin is set to become a free agent after the 2024-25 season, and he has eyes on becoming the highest-paid Ranger of all time.

Shesterkin reportedly wants to be paid more than Panarin’s $11.6 million

Per Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Shesterkin desires to become the highest-paid player on the Rangers’ roster. This would mean earning a contract that exceeds Panarin’s whopping $11.6 million. Earlier reports from this summer showed that Shesterkin and his camp were aiming as high as $12 million annually, which would make the Russian superstar the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks believes that GM Chris Drury would have offered a contract worth $10.5-$11 million annually for seven or eight years — but if he did, Shesterkin clearly must have declined for now. Contract negotiations will likely be tabled until the end of this season, but it truly seems that Shesterkin’s main priority is setting a new record rather than taking a team-friendly deal.

Should the Rangers make Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history?

Although Shesterkin has become a fan favorite through just a few years in the NHL, there are many reasons why the Rangers should already be looking to move on from him. He’s the most skilled goaltender in the league, but handing him a contract worth as much as $12 million would leave almost zero chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have many problems in their lineup that need to be addressed. They need a better defensive corps, they need a grittier offense, and most of their top stars have proven to disappear in the postseason. All of those issues will be hard to solve with $12 million being allocated to just one single player.

If the Rangers want any chance of becoming champions for the first time since 1994, they may have to let Shesterkin go after this year. Someone out there in the NHL will be willing to give him what he wants, but it would be wise if that team were not the Rangers. Hopefully, Panarin’s record remains intact after this season ends.