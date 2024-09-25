Rangers reunite with fan-favorite forward and acquire elite defender in blockbuster mock trade

Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers are in their Stanley Cup window and should be focusing their attention on building a solidified championship-winning team. With the offseason coming to an end, there isn’t much of a likelihood for a massive trade to go down until the deadline — but anything is possible. One user, featured on Heavy, has proposed a mock trade that would upgrade the Blueshirts’ roster just in time for the season.

Rangers send three NHL regulars and two draft picks to Minnesota in blockbuster mock trade

In this mock trade, the Blueshirts would send Kaapo Kakko, Ryan, Lindgren, and Jonny Brodzinski to the Minnesota Wild. It also includes two draft picks, a 2025 first-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick — which originally belonged to Minnesota.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Whether or not this trade happens, Kakko’s time in New York is likely coming to an end. He’s struggled throughout his career, and the Rangers would be wise to look at better options for the third line.

Lindgren would be tougher to see be dealt away, but with a long list of career injuries, the Blueshirts could be looking for a safer long-term option. The 26-year-old defenseman has been solid playing on New York’s top unit, but it’s a risky move to keep him around for years to come.

Rangers would acquire Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello from Minnesota

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In exchange for the proposed package to the Wild, the Rangers would reunite with Mats Zuccarello and acquire elite defender Jonas Brodin. They would also receive a 2025 second-round draft pick.

Zuccarello, 37, spent the younger portion of his career as a member of the Blueshirts. He was a fan-favorite forward, breaking many hearts when he was traded away. He’s much older now, but he hasn’t lost his touch. Last season with Minnesota, he tallied 63 points in 69 games played. Zuccarello would make a tremendous upgrade to the Rangers’ third line by replacing Kakko.

The highlight of this blockbuster deal would be the acquisition of Brodin. A former 10th overall draft pick in 2011, Brodin has become one of the better defensemen in the NHL at 31 years old. He’s not much of a point scorer, but he’s an elite lockdown defenseman who plays well in his own zone. His skill set is quite similar to Lindgren’s, only better. Replacing Lindgren with Brodin would be a massive upgrade to the Rangers’ defensive corps.