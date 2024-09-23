Rangers’ top-ranked prospect has a tough path to the NHL roster

The New York Rangers kicked off their year Sunday evening with a 3-2 preseason victory over the Boston Bruins. As the preseason continues and the regular season grows closer, many of the Blueshirts’ top prospects will be fighting to earn a spot on the NHL roster.
Brennan Othmann, New York’s top-ranked prospect, is one young forward eyeing a spot on the Rangers’ lineup. He’s got plenty of talent, but factors outside of his control may be holding him back once again this year.
Reporter indicates other Rangers prospects have a higher chance of making the roster due to lack of top-nine openings
If Othmann were to make it to the NHL, he’d make an immediate impact on a high-powered scoring line. He’s got the skillset and has proven to be successful at every level of hockey through his young career. The only problem is that the Blueshirts don’t have any openings on any of their scoring lines.
Vince Mercogliano shared his opinion on Othmann’s chances of making the Rangers’ roster this season:
“The highest-ranked prospect in camp is getting very close, but his path isn’t as clear as it is for others. That’s because, unlike Edström and Rempe, it’s unlikely the Rangers would summon Othmann for anything other than a top-nine opportunity.”
Based on the current projected lineup for this season, there aren’t any top-nine positions open. The only availability appears to be on the fourth line, a position Mercogliano believes the Rangers wouldn’t use Othmann for. Adam Edstrom and Matt Rempe may not be as skilled as Othmann, but their skillsets better match the fourth line. Because of this, it may be tough for Othmann to work his way into the lineup once again this year.