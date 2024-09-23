Rangers’ top-ranked prospect has a tough path to the NHL roster

The New York Rangers kicked off their year Sunday evening with a 3-2 preseason victory over the Boston Bruins. As the preseason continues and the regular season grows closer, many of the Blueshirts’ top prospects will be fighting to earn a spot on the NHL roster.

Brennan Othmann, New York’s top-ranked prospect, is one young forward eyeing a spot on the Rangers’ lineup. He’s got plenty of talent, but factors outside of his control may be holding him back once again this year.

Reporter indicates other Rangers prospects have a higher chance of making the roster due to lack of top-nine openings

Credit: Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Othmann were to make it to the NHL, he’d make an immediate impact on a high-powered scoring line. He’s got the skillset and has proven to be successful at every level of hockey through his young career. The only problem is that the Blueshirts don’t have any openings on any of their scoring lines.

Vince Mercogliano shared his opinion on Othmann’s chances of making the Rangers’ roster this season: