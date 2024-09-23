Rangers: Good news and bad news from 3–2 preseason win over Bruins

Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers got their preseason off to a hot start with a 3–2 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon. Filip Chytil turned in a strong, two-point performance in the contest to help lead the Blueshirts to a victory.

Filip Chytil look regular-season ready

Chytil was spectacular in the Rangers’ first preseason game, notching two points against the Bruins. He pocketed a power-play goal in the first period to give New York a 2–1 lead. Chytil later assisted a goal from Alex Belzile in the third period to give the Rangers a 3–1 lead, and eventual win.

It was encouraging to see Chytil play at such a high level in the Blueshirts’ first exhibition match of the year. The 2023-24 campaign did not go as planned for Chytil. He appeared in just 10 regular season games as injuries sidelined him, notching just six points on the season. Now fully healthy and playing at a high level, Chytil could grow into a prominent role for the Rangers during the 2024-25 season.

Top prospect Brennan Othmann is bringing physicality to the ice

21-year-old forward Brennan Othmann is among the Rangers’ top prospects. He was drafted by New York in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has developed into a star player for the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack. Othmann has received minimal NHL ice time, however, that could change this upcoming season.

In Sunday’s exhibition game, Othmann demonstrated his physicality, totaling two hits, and delivering a big hit to Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. The play garnered comparisons to Florida Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuck for Othmann. Those comparisons are bound to get Rangers fans excited about this prospect’s potential.

The Rangers have a pair of impressive goalie prospects

Igor Shesterkin is the Rangers’ superstar goalie. Behind him is Jonathan Quick, another star. But the Rangers are known for developing young goalies in their prospect system, and that trend seems to be continuing. Both goalies who saw ice time against the Bruins played well. Dylan Garand posted a .923 SV% and surrendered only one goal. Louis Domingue was equally impressive, posting a .933 SV% and surrendering one goal. The Rangers have a bright future in net.

Several prospects stood out defensively

The Rangers are reshaping their defensive corps this season after losing veteran defenseman Erik Gustafsson in the summer. Zac Jones is expected to ascend into a regular role in the lineup, however, that job is very much up for grabs. Several prospects are competing for playing time this season.

Victor Mancini was impressive against the Bruins, stuffing the stat sheet with two points (one goal and one assist), one blocked shot, one takeaway, and three hits. Matthew Robertson also had two hits and one shot on target, however, he also had three giveaways in the contest.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ second preseason game against the Islanders

The Blueshirts will be back on the ice for their second preseason game on Tuesday night as they take on the New York Islanders. The Rangers will hope to see their prospects continue to stand out and develop as they decide who will and who won’t be making the regular-season roster.