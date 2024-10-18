Rangers’ superstar winger is off to a historic start this season

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are off to a hot 3-0-1 start to the season including back-to-back wins over the Detroit Red Wings. Leading the charge for the Blueshirts is no other than superstar left wing Artemi Panarin. The Bread Man is backing up his excellent 2023-24 campaign and is off to a historically good start to this season.

Rangers: Artemi Panarin is off to a historically good start this season

Through four games this season, Panarin has totaled an insane 11 points (five goals and six assists) which leads the NHL (tied with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin in five games played). Panarin’s success to begin this regular season is unlike anything that the Rangers have ever seen.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to NY Rangers PR, Panarin is the first player in franchise history to record multiple points in each of the first four games of a season. His four games have featured totals of two points, two points, three points, and four points. Panarin is getting better with each passing game.

Last season, Panarin posted a career-high 120 points (49 goals and 71 assists), finishing fifth in Hart Trophy voting. He is on pace to smash those totals this time out and will once again be a top contender for the Hart Trophy if he continues to play at such a dominant level this season.

Will Panarin maintain his success through the postseason?

Regular season performance has never been the question for Panarin. The question will be whether or not he can carry this success into the playoffs. Last season, Panarin went cold in the postseason, and the Rangers ultimately failed in their quest to hoist the Stanley Cup. The Rangers will need their superstar to maintain his strong play this time around.