Rangers’ star goalie predicts Kaapo Kakko will be the next youngster to shine

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers drafted Kaapo Kakko at second overall in the 2019 NHL entry draft. Since then, the Finnish winger has been overwhelmingly disappointing throughout his career. Kakko appeared to be on the verge of a breakout during his 2022-23 campaign, where he posted 40 points in a full 82-game season. He quickly reverted back to his old self, however, as last season he totaled just 19 points through 61 games.

Apr 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) skates across the blue line against the Washington Capitals during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons, many are claiming that the Rangers’ Stanley Cup window is coming to a close with many core players growing older. Superstar goaltender Igor Shesterkin disagrees, claiming that young talent such as Kakko could breakout and extend this championship window even further.

Shesterkin believes Kakko has the ability to breakout into a star, just lacking Laviolette’s trust

In a recent interview, Shesterkin gave his stance on the Rangers’ current status. He believes that the Blueshirts’ Cup window extends beyond the next two years, particularly because of the chance of a young player like Kakko starting to shine.

Kaapo Kakko going to be a beast next year. #NYR



(via IG/shesterkin31_fan) pic.twitter.com/uOavHqNK1a — David ? (@DaveyUpper) August 9, 2024

As Shesterkin noted, Kakko has everything he needs to be a successful NHL player- how he practices, how he plays, and his personality. All he’s lacking is trust from head coach Peter Laviolette.

Last season, Laviolette began the year with Kakko slated on the Rangers’ first line. It was an underwhelming experiment, as the unit of Kreider-Zibanejad-Kakko struggled immensely in the offensive zone. Laviolette determined that Kakko was the root of the problem, sending him back down to the third line where he would remain for the rest of the season.

Feb 18, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette coaches against the New York Islanders during the third period of a Stadium Series ice hockey game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

If Kakko is ever going to have a breakout campaign and turn into a star as Shesterkin foresees, he’s not going to do it as a bottom-six player. Kakko has developed into a solid defensive forward on the Rangers’ third line, but point production will come only on the first or second line with the rest of the Rangers’ stars. Kakko must regain Laviolette’s trust this season if he is ever going to receive that opportunity.

What will Kakko’s role be on the Rangers this season?

All signs are pointing towards Kakko starting the season on the Rangers’ third line once again. Alexis Lafreniere will remain as the 2RW, and recently acquired Reilly Smith will take on the role of 1RW. It’s not a terrible outcome for Kakko, as he played well defensively last season with Filip Chytil/Jonny Brodzinski and Will Cuylle. But that isn’t the role that Shesterkin believes Kakko needs to shine.

Mar 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Reilly Smith (19) breaks up ice with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If Smith struggles on the first line, Laviolette could possibly demote him to the third line. Lafreniere could slide up to the top unit, giving Kakko another chance in the top six with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. If anyone could help Kakko break out into a star, it would be those two. But the chances of Kakko receiving that opportunity are slim, making a third-line role player the most likely outcome for Kakko this season.