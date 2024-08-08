Rangers preparing for historic in-house spending spree in 2025 offseason

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers had a mostly quiet summer. General manager Chris Drury didn’t make any of the big splash acquisitions that were expected of him at the start of free agency. Instead, Drury took a more conservative and frugal approach, adding less expensive talent to the roster to upgrade the lineup for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Drury’s cautious approach this offseason could pay dividends next year. The upcoming season will determine what the Rangers do next summer, however, the team is already preparing for a historic spending spree in the 2025 offseason.

The Rangers could hand over a record-breaking contract to their top goalie

May 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) recovers after getting run into by Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola (not pictured) during the second period in game five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Igor Shesterkin is due for a payday next offseason and he is reportedly seeking a monster extension. The 28-year-old is reportedly seeking a contract worth $12 million in AAV, which would make him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.

If Shesterkin’s deal hits that $12 million threshold, that would represent about 13% of the projected $92 million-$93 million 2025 salary cap. Fitting such a monstrous deal on the books will be a challenge for Drury, but it’s a price they will likely be willing to pay to retain the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner. However, fitting the rest of the team’s impending free agents under the cap alongside Shesterkin will be an even greater challenge.

Three other rising stars will be seeking new contracts next summer

May 11, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period in game four of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Shesterkin, the Rangers have a list of other key players who are set to hit the market next offseason. That list includes breakout 22-year-old forward Alexis Lafreniere, standout defensemen K’Andre Miller and Ryan Lindgren, and a few rising youngsters like Zac Jones, Will Cuylle, and Matt Rempe, among others.

Lafreniere and Miller will both command costly extensions. Both players could see their annual salaries exceed $8 million per season if they continue to play well in the upcoming 2024-25 season. In total, Shesterkin, Lafreniere, and Miller could receive contracts that combine for an AAV exceeding $28 million.

On top of having to hand Shesterkin, Lafreniere, and Miller new deals, the Rangers still need to manage some of the pre-existing contracts on their books. Jacob Trouba’s $8 million salary needs to be offloaded next summer, especially after a dramatic saga that unfolded earlier this offseason, resulting in the team captain staying for an extra season.

The Rangers also have to keep in mind that they owe Artemi Panarin $11.6 million in AAV until 2026, Mika Zibanejad $8.5 million in AAV until 2028, and Chris Kreider $6.5 million in AAV until 2027. How many big contracts can they realistically afford to hand out next summer?

Drury will have his work cut out for him next summer. On one hand, he will want to retain his core stars and continue to maximize the Rangers’ championship window. On the other hand, the Rangers need to plan for the future and should be wary about handing out too many high-paying long-term contracts in a single offseason.