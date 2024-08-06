Rangers reportedly not interested in rumored trade for Ducks’ young star forward

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have been linked to Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras this offseason in a potential trade to bolster their offensive attack. The Ducks have been reportedly listening to trade offers for Zegras. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old’s rumored destination of preference is Broadway.

However, a recent report from an NHL insider suggests that the Blueshirts are not interested in acquiring Zegras, nor have they ever been.

NHL insider Arthur Staple suggests the Rangers have never been interested in a Zegras trade

Dec 27, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) shoots on goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NHL insider Arthur Staple of The Athletic recently conducted a mailbag, answering fans’ questions about the New York Rangers. When asked about the Zegras rumors that kept popping up this summer, Staple indicated that the Blueshirts never truly had an interest in the Ducks’ young star:

“I don’t think the Rangers have ever been interested in Zegras, much as the local kid would love to be a Ranger,” Staple reported (h/t Heavy.com). “I don’t think the Sabres have ever seriously considered moving Tuch. And if the Rangers were in on either of those guys, it would take a lot more than Kakko as the centerpiece of whatever was going the other way.”

Also mentioned in that report from Staple is Alex Tuch of the Buffalo Sabres, another popular name on the rumored trade market this summer. As much as Rangers fans would like to see Tuch in a blue and red sweater, Staple indicated that it is unlikely the Sabres will consider shipping away the 28-year-old forward.

Should the Rangers have an interest in trading for Trevor Zegras?

Oct 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) skates against the New York Rangers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

All summer long, Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko has been brought up in trade rumors. The Blueshirts reportedly tried hard to move Kakko ahead of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to no avail. The idea of swapping Kakko and some additional assets for Zegras from the Ducks was pitched this offseason.

Zegras would bring some additional firepower to the lineup that Kakko lacks. However, it would come at the expense of Kakko’s physicality and defensive presence as a forward.

In 2021, Zegras totaled 61 points (23 goals and 38 assists). He followed that up with 65 points (23 goals and 42 assists) in 2022, making it back-to-back 60+ point seasons. Zegras dealt with injuries in 2023, playing in only 31 games and totaling only 15 points. But he is still a talented young player who has experience playing both center and wing and could make for an immediate upgrade in the Rangers’ lineup.

The 23-year-old Zegras would be an exciting addition to the Blueshirts’ offensive attack, however, general manager Chris Drury seems content with his current personnel. The Rangers do not seem to be interested in acquiring Zegras this summer, yet, a mid-season trade can never be ruled out with Drury running the show.