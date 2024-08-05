Rangers captain breaks silence on trade rumors: ‘I’m happy to be here’

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, the New York Rangers came up short of hockey’s ultimate goal. Despite winning the President’s Trophy with a franchise record 114 points, looking unstoppable to start the playoffs by winning seven straight games and taking a 2-1 series lead over the Florida Panthers, the blue and white got eliminated in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons.

With the Blueshirts season ended, rumors swirled about potential major roster moves that president and general manager Chris Drury could make this offseason. One of the biggest rumors was a possible move of captain Jacob Trouba.

The Rangers nearly traded away team captain Jacob Trouba this summer

The Rangers faithful viewed Trouba as one of the primary reasons for the organization’s postseason exit. However, it was revealed that the 30-year-old was playing with a broken ankle that resulted in a “big chunk of his ankle” coming off.

Still, it felt like Trouba’s underperformance, combined with his significant cap hit of eight million dollars per season and the Rangers’ desire for some cap flexibility, would result in the captain being dealt.

However, due to Trouba’s no-trade list and a limited number of teams being able to take on the hefty cap hit, the Michigan native has yet to be dealt. Now, the Rangers captain has broken the silence on the trade rumors.

Trouba clarifies his feelings on the trade rumors and relationship with Drury

Despite rumors of Trouba being upset by the trade rumors, the 30-year-old clarified his feelings in a recent interview with The Athletic.

“It was fine,” Trouba said. “It’s part of the business. I knew that part of my contract turned this year (to a no-trade list), and I submitted a list. That’s what I did. All the other noise was pretty much noise. I’m happy to be here. I’m excited to go into the season. Great opportunity ahead of us.”

With no trade materializing, many have pondered what the status of the relationship between Drury and Trouba has turned into, but the Michigan native claimed there is no strain there either.

“Yeah, they were great the whole time,” Trouba said. “Even going back years prior, me and Dru have always had a good relationship. We can speak to each other when we want to. He has a lot of trust in me, I think, and I’m grateful for that. We’re excited to get started this year.”

Time will tell what happens with Trouba, but for now, all signs indicate that he will be in a Ranger uniform on opening night, with the trade rumors behind him.