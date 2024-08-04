Could the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect make his professional hockey debut this season?

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have plenty of talent in their prospect pool, but Gabe Perreault remains as the most skilled. Drafted 23rd overall in the 2023 NHL entry draft, the 19-year-old right winger spent last season at Boston College as well as making an appearance at the U20 World Junior Championship.

This season, Perreault is prepared to return for his sophomore year with the Eagles. But depending on how he performs, there’s a chance he could make the jump to professional hockey by the end of the year.

Perreault has little left to prove in the NCAA

Apr 13, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Gabe Perreault (34) skates the puck around Denver Pioneers defenseman Sean Behrens (2) during the first period of the championship game of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

In his freshman year at BC, Perreault posted an impressive 60 points in 36 games. He finished third on the Eagles’ roster in points, but had the highest shooting percentage (.209) on the team. He also played well defensively, finishing the year with a +24 rating on the ice.

There’s no reason why Perreault won’t post similar numbers this season, if not better. He’ll likely be playing on Boston’s top offensive unit, and combining that with another year of development gives Perreault all the tools he needs to be one of college hockey’s most dominant forwards.

After this season, there’ll be nothing left for Perreault to prove in the NCAA. He’s already outgrown the league before his sophomore year has even started.

Perreault could join the Rangers’ AHL affiliate as early as April

Apr 11, 2024; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Gabe Perreault (34) celebrates his goal against the Michigan Wolverines during the third period in the semifinals of the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers’ AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, plays a similar schedule to the NHL which runs into the summer. This is drastically different than the NCAA, where the season concludes in April. If Perreault and the organization feel that he is indeed ready to make the jump to professional hockey, he could join Hartford’s roster right when Boston College’s season comes to an end.

If Perreault joins Hartford in April, this will give the Rangers a chance to get a better look at their top prospect. He’s dominated in every league he’s played in, but making an AHL debut will be the closest comparison to how he’d perform at an NHL level. The Rangers are in need of a productive right winger on their roster, so expediting Perreault’s advancement could be something they look into.