Rangers reportedly willing to make Igor Shesterkin highest-paid goalie ever

Free agency looms larger for New York Rangers superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin. His contract expires next summer when he will be an unrestricted free agent — unless he and the Rangers can come to terms on a long-term extension. The Rangers are running out of time to negotiate a new deal with Shesterkin, but if and when they do, a new report indicates they are willing to make him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.

The Rangers are reportedly willing to give Igor Shesterkin more than $10.5M AAV

The Rangers “indicated to Shesterkin’s camp” that they are willing to pay him more than $10.5 million per year, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic (h/t Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report). A contract exceeding $10.5 million AAV would top Carey Price’s record-setting deal and establish Shesterkin as the highest-paid goalie in NHL history.

It was reported earlier this year by Mollie Walker of The New York Post that Shesterkin and his camp were seeking a deal worth at least $12 million per season. Not only would a deal of that magnitude make Shesterkin the highest-paid goalie in the NHL, but it would crush the record by a wide margin.

Shesterkin is about to play out the final year of a four-year, $22.66 million contract that he signed in 2021 — unless he and the Rangers come to terms on an agreement before opening day. General manager Chris Drury re-emphasized that extending Shesterkin is among the team’s top priorities:

“I’m not going to get into any private discussions or negotiations with Igor or his agents publicly, but you all know what I think of Igor and what we all think of Igor around here and we certainly hope he’s here and a Ranger for a long time,” Drury said per NHL.com. “You know how important he is to our team and our organization. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure he’s here for a long time.”

The 28-year-old goalie has been the backbone of the Blueshirts’ success over the past several years. He is a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist and was a recipient of the award following a dominant 2021-22 season. In the 2023-24 campaign, Shesterkin posted an elite .912 SV% with a 2.58 GAA and carried the Rangers to the Eastern Conference Finals with a .926 SV% during the postseason.

If and when the Rangers pay Shesterking, he will be paid handsomely. However, if the two sides are unable to iron out the inner workings of the contract, the Blueshirts run the risk of losing their top netminder to free agency next summer. Rangers fans are patiently waiting for this contract to be resolved and to see Shesterkin inked long-term.