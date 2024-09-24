Rangers reportedly running out of time to extend superstar goalie

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have a big decision to make regarding superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin. The world-class netminder is entering the final year of his contract and seeking a record-breaking extension before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, time is running out for the Rangers to come to terms on an agreement with Shesterkin.

Igor Shesterkin sets a deadline for the Rangers to finalize a contract extension

According to Mollie Walker of The New York Post, contract talks between the Rangers and Shesterkin will stop by the season opener on October 9 if no deal is reached. The 28-year-old Shesterkin is reportedly aiming for a contract with a $12 million average annual value — a record-breaking benchmark that the Rangers might not be able to reach.

Negotiations have paused between the Rangers and Shesterkin’s team as New York focuses on its preseason schedule. The two sides had “preliminary discussions” in the offseason, per Walker and The Post, however, the lack of an agreement “naturally indicates they’re not seeing eye-to-eye.”

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

When asked about his contract negotiations, Shesterkin could not make any promises about his future on Broadway:

“I love the organization, I love the team, I love the fans,” Shesterkin said (h/t Dan Rosen of NHL.com). “So of course it will be great to stay here, but you never know what can happen.”

If a deal doesn’t get done before the start of the regular season, extending Shesterkin will wind up being the team’s top priority entering the summer of 2025. Shesterkin is arguably the best goalie in the world and played an essential role in the Rangers’ postseason success in 2024. He was the backbone of the team as they reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

Shesterkin posted an elite .912 SV% with a 2.58 GAA during the 2023-24 season. Across his 55 starts during the regular season, Shesterkin earned a 36-17-2 record, and continued his dominance into the playoffs, posting a .926 SV%.

Despite his elite talent, Shesterkin’s steep price tag could create some conflict for the Rangers. They would obviously like to keep Shesterkin around long-term, but discussions on a new contract extension might have to be tabled for next summer.