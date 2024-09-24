Rangers’ starters expected to take the ice in 2nd preseason game vs. Islanders

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers got their preseason off to the right start on Sunday with a win over the Boston Bruins. It was a solid performance from the Blueshirts, however, many of the team’s key players were absent from the lineup. Instead of getting their stars warmed up for the regular season, the Rangers decided to give their prospects and reserves some extended action in the first preseason game.

Head coach Peter Laviolette seems to be shifting his approach for the team’s second preseason game, however. The projected lineup for the Rangers’ second preseason game on Tuesday night will feature the majority of the Blueshirts’ starters against the New York Islanders.

Rangers’ starters in the projected lineup for their second preseason game

According to Vince Mercogliano of LoHud, the Rangers’ game group for their exhibition contest with the Islanders will feature nearly all of the team’s regular-season starters:

“Looks like tonight’s lineup will be:

Kreider – Zib – Smith

Panarin – Trocheck – Laf

Berard – Chytil – Othmann

Edstrom – Leschyshyn – Rempe

Lindgren – Fox

Jones – Trouba

Harpur – Ruhwedel”

Notable absentees from this projected lineup are forward Kaapo Kakko and defenseman K’Andre Miller. Outside of those two, the lineup appears to be rather close to what is expected to be regularly featured on the ice during the regular season. Top prospect Brennan Othmann will play in Kakko’s place tonight as the Blueshirts continue to prioritize his development.

Instead of competing in the first preseason game, the likes of Kreider, Zibanejad, Smith, Lindgren, Fox, Panarin, Trocheck, Lafreniere, and Trouba competed in a team scrimmage at the Madison Square Garden Training Center on Sunday morning.

However, those regular-season regulars are expected to compete against the Islanders on Tuesday night.