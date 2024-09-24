Could Rangers inject exciting prospect into top-six role?

Credit: Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Rangers are amidst the preseason, evaluating their talent and configuring their lineup for the upcoming regular season campaign. Top prospect Brennan Othmann is among the team’s most exciting players present at training camp as he attempts to prove to the coaching staff that he is worthy of a regular role in the lineup.

However, Othmann has a tough path to the Rangers’ regular-season roster. The young forward seems ready for NHL ice time, but the Blueshirts don’t want to elevate him to the roster until they can guarantee him a substantial role. Could that role become available for Othmann at some point this season?

The Rangers don’t want to rush Brennan Othmann’s development

According to Vince Mercogliano of Lohud, “it’s unlikely the Rangers would summon Othmann for anything other than a top-nine opportunity.”

Othmann is arguably the Blueshirts’ top prospect in their pool at the moment. The 21-year-old winger was selected by the Rangers in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 2023, Othmann posted 49 total points (21 goals and 28 assists) across 67 games played for the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack. He’s appeared in three NHL games but has not yet scored a point for the Blueshirts. Although, he has played well in other aspects of the game, and could be ready for an expanded role.

Could a top-six role open for Othmann?

As things stand, a spot in the Blueshirts’ first three lines is hard to come by. The likes of Artemi Panarin, Alexis Lafreniere, Chris Kreider, Will Cuylle, Kaapo Kakko, and Reilly Smith have all earned their stay as the team’s top-nine wingers. It would be Jimmy Vesey and Jonny Brodzinski on the fourth line who could be vulnerable to a swap.

However, with the Rangers insistent on holding out for a top-nine spot for Othmann, it will be difficult for him to earn that role. He would need to outplay one of the team’s established starters in the top nine, such as Kaapo Kakko, Will Cuylle, or Reilly Smith. However, if any of those players were to sustain an injury or need to sit out any games this season, Othmann will be in line for some NHL ice time.