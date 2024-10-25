Rangers reportedly nearing massive extension with rising star winger

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers are close to locking in another one of their bright young stars. According to Larry Brooks of The New York Post, the Rangers are closing in on an extension with Alexis Lafreniere worth under $7.6 million per year across seven years.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lafreniere is cashing in with a massive payday as he continues to ascend as one of the NHL’s brightest young stars at only 23 years old. The first-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, it took a few years for Lafreniere to begin to realize his potential. But after a breakout 2023-24 campaign, Lafreniere has shown no signs of slowing down to start the 2024-25 season, and is quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s most exciting youngsters.

A contract worth over $7 million per season would make Lafreniere the team’s third-highest-paid forward and fifth-overall highest-paid player (until Igor Shesterkin beats him with his upcoming extension).

Lafreniere has had an elite start to the season, totaling seven points (four goals and three assists) in seven games while playing on the team’s first line alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. Seeing Lafreniere develop into a point-per-game player after a 57-point breakout season last year has been one of the most exciting developments for the team this season.

The Rangers have a young nucleus of talent now being headlined by Lafreniere. If the deal goes through, they will have him under contract until his age-30 season on an affordable AAV. Signing Lafreniere to this contract could go down as one of general manager Chris Drury’s best moves during his tenure on Broadway.