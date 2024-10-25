Rangers made the right call sending fan-favorite forward to Hartford

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have many well-known players, but none are as popular around the league as Matt Rempe. The 22-year-old fourth-line forward took the hockey world by storm last season, reviving the old-fashioned style of play involving big hits and gruesome fights.

Despite becoming a fan-favorite player after just a little time, the Blueshirts have opted to send Rempe down to the Hartford Wolf Pack early this season. It might be a move that is upsetting to fans, but it’s absolutely the right call.

Rempe just isn’t cut out for the NHL yet

Rempe has played a total of 19 career regular season games for the Rangers. In those 19 games, he’s tallied just one goal and one assist. He’s been playing in a fourth-line role, which doesn’t present many opportunities for point-scoring. But these are still low numbers for a bottom-six player.

Rempe excels in the physical aspect of the game, but struggles practically everywhere else. He’s not good at producing offensive, and his mediocre skating has led to numerous defensive mishaps. It’s hard to justify keeping Rempe in the lineup when the Rangers are able to utilize Adam Edström, a similar player with much better skills.

Time away from the Rangers is good for Rempe

If the Rangers aren’t going to be playing Rempe every game, there’s no point in keeping him on the NHL roster. He’s not the best forward, but he isn’t terrible either. Why keep him on the bench when he can be a key player for the Wolf Pack?

With Hartford, Rempe will receive an abundance of playing time. Riding the Rangers’ bench won’t help him get any better, but playing in the AHL will. In time, Rempe could hopefully work his way back up to the NHL and put on a show for fans once again.