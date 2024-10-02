Rangers need to decide between two fan-favorite young forwards for opening night roster

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have two massive forwards in their system- Matt Rempe and Adam Edström. Both made their NHL debuts last year, each special in their own way. Rempe became the first to debut in an outdoor game, and Edström scored a goal in his very first game.

Rempe quickly became a fan-favorite player. His big hits and constant fighting put the spotlight on himself, and he became a well-known face on the ice for a decent chunk of the 2023-24 season.

Edström didn’t play as much as Rempe last year but has a similar skill set. Many would even say that Edström is more talented. Now, with the 2024-25 season rapidly approaching, the Rangers must choose which forward they want to utilize this year.

Edström is making it hard for the Rangers to ignore him this preseason

Edström has hit the ground running this year, already notching multiple goals through just a few preseason matchups. It may not be as grueling as a regular season game, but it’s still eye-opening to see such a massive skater have a goal-scoring ability as he does:

In addition to his offensive abilities, Edström knows how to land a big hit just like Rempe. He has the making of an elite fourth-line power forward if the Rangers choose to give him a full-time opportunity. The question will boil down to what the Blueshirts value more — an entertaining fighter, or a power forward who can also put the puck in the net.

The Rangers may have a chance to see both play for the start of the regular reason

Jimmy Vesey, a regular fourth-line skater, recently exited training camp with a lower-body injury. Depending on how long it takes Vesey to recover, the Rangers could have room in their bottom six for both Rempe and Edström.

Seeing both power forwards receive NHL playing time to start the year could be good for HC Peter Laviolette to fully analyze the options he has. Both bring a unique skill set to the roster, but only one will likely play for the majority of the season.