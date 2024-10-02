Rangers make numerous roster cuts to trim down roster ahead of regular season

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have just a few preseason matchups left before the 2024-25 regular season begins. This means that within the coming days, the Blueshirts must make a decision on who is going to make it onto the final roster.

Tuesday afternoon, the waivers became filled with New York players who will either be cut from the organization or play down in Hartford for at least the start of the season.

Rangers unload prospects onto waivers before the end of preseason

Tuesday afternoon began with the Blueshirts releasing multiple players. The list included Adam Erne, Madison Bowey, Blade Jenkins, Nate Sucese, and Blake Hillman. All players mentioned are to report to Hartford for training camp, with Erne and Bowey still on PTOs in the AHL.

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

More roster cuts quickly followed with more notable names, including Bryce McConnell-Barker, Adam Sykora, Dylan Roobroeck, and Jaroslav Chmelar. Sykora and McConnell-Barker are both highly talented prospects, but it seems the Rangers believe they are not ready for the NHL just yet.

The Rangers ended the day by placing Anton Blidh, Brandon Scanlin, Louis Domingue, and Casey Fitzgerald on waivers.

A few notable prospects still remain on the roster as preseason reaches its end

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

With preseason coming to an end rather shortly, there are a few notable prospects still trying to fight their way onto the Rangers’ roster. The two biggest names are Brennan Othmann and Victor Mancini.

Othmann has the best odds of making the roster. The only problem standing in his way is the lack of an open top-nine position. It’s likely that the Rangers won’t want to waste his talents on the fourth line, but it’s clear the organization likes what he brings to the ice.

Mancini is a sleeper pick to sneak into the Blueshirts’ defensive corps. With Ryan Lindgren out with an injury, there’s a chance that the young defenseman could be utilized early on in the season. It seems a bit improbable, but anything is possible since Mancini still remains with the Rangers in New York as of Tuesday.