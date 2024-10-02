Concern growing over Rangers superstar after second injury exit in preseason

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have dealt with a few costly injuries so far this preseason. During the team’s 5–4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, superstar winger Artemi Panarin was banged up once again and left the lineup due to an injury for the second time this preseason.

Artemi Panarin leaves the Rangers’ lineup with a lower-body injury again

Panarin left the lineup due to a lower-body injury last week during the Blueshirts’ 6–4 win over the New York Islanders. Although fans were concerned, Panarin assured reporters that he had left the Islanders game out of precaution. This would be a wise move considering the regular season is just around the corner and it is important for Panarin to preserve his health for the games that actually count.

However, after leaving the lineup for the second time with seemingly the same injury, concern is beginning to grow among Rangers fans. Panarin was on the ice for just four shifts (2:25 TOI) on Tuesday night before being ruled out.

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Following the game, head coach Peter Laviolette provided minimal updates to Panarin’s status:

“Players leave the game, there’s always concern,” Laviolette said per Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “He’s being evaluated.”

Perhaps the Rangers are just playing it safe. Perhaps they like what they see in top prospect Brennan Othmann and feel comfortable playing it safe with Panarin’s recovery because they want to give the youngster more ice time. Or, perhaps this injury is more severe than initially believed and is nagging at Panarin, hindering his ability to skate significantly.

The hope is that this is a minor injury and that Panarin will be fine come opening night. He is coming off of a 120-point season in which he finished fifth in voting for the Hart Trophy. Panarin is an invaluable player in the Rangers’ lineup whose services will be needed during the regular season. Whatever the team can do to preserve his health and help him get back to 100%, that should be the move they make.