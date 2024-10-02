Rangers: Good news and bad news from 5–4 preseason win over Devils

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers got back to their winning ways on Tuesday night, bouncing back from their Monday-night loss to earn a commanding 5–4 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The Rangers’ youngsters impressed en route to the win but injury concerns grow with Artemi Panarin once again exiting the lineup.

Panarin leaves early with a lower-body injury

Superstar winger Artemi Panarin left the game early with a lower-body injury for the second time this preseason. Panarin skated just four shifts and spent 2:25 time on ice before exiting the lineup. He had left the team’s exhibition matchup with the Islanders last week with a lower-body injury.

With this now being the second time Panarin has been forced to leave the ice due to injury, concern is growing among fans about the star’s health. After posting 120 points last season, expectations are high for Panarin. The Rangers will need him to get and stay healthy with opening night around the corner.

The Rangers have a rising young defenseman turning heads

Zac Jones has been competing for a spot in the Rangers’ defensive corps since last season. He received some playing time during the 2023-24 regular season when captain Jacob Trouba was sidelined due to an injury. Jones played well but was not called upon to contribute any minutes during the postseason, indicating he had yet to fully gain the coaching staff’s trust.

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

It seems like he’s gaining that trust now this season. Jones is playing well this preseason as he guns for the vacant defenseman spot in the lineup left open by the departure of Erik Gustafsson in free agency. The 23-year-old had two points (both assists) with a team-high +3 rating against the Devils on 20 shifts and 20:18 time on ice. He looked incredible on Tuesday night as he continues to prepare to play an increased role during the regular season.

The Rangers’ core young players led the charge in this victory

While a few of the Rangers’ typical regular season players suited up for this one (Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, and Will Cuylle), the majority of the lineup was comprised of young backups and prospects. The youth performed well, however, and contributed to the team’s five-goal scoring output.

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Top prospect Brennan Othmann had two points (both assists) in the contest. Bo Groulx contributed the same stat line across 11:09 time on ice. Adam Edstrom pocketed a goal, as did defenseman Vincent Mancini.

Igor Shesterkin is still knocking off the rust

The concern for Igor Shesterkin after some underwhelming preseason performances is minimal. The soon-to-be highest-paid goalie in the world has earned his reputation as a world-class netminder. But on Tuesday night, he didn’t post his typical elite stat line.

Shesterkin made 16 saves on 18 shots, allowing two goals for a .889 SV%. He was on the ice for two periods before handing things over to backup/prospect Dylan Garand. Shesterkin didn’t look awful, but it was not the elite play that the team is accustomed to getting from their goalie. Surely he will be back in form by opening night.

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Mancini continues to turn heads

Defenseman Vincent Mancini has been generating buzz all throughout training camp and preseason. The 22-year-old prospect stood out again on Tuesday night, scoring one goal and posting a +2 rating.

Mancini is one of the Rangers’ more exciting prospects playing down in Hartford for the Wolf Pack. However, if he continues to play like this, he could earn himself some NHL ice time this season.

Looking ahead to the Rangers’ next preseason game against the Islanders

The Rangers will be on Long Island on Friday night to face off against the New York Islanders for the second time this preseason. They earned a victory the first time out and will aim to do the same this go-around. The Blueshirts will likely mix some more of their regular-season starters into the lineup as they continue to ramp up toward opening night.