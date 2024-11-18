Rangers need their elite backup to stick around for at least one more season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have enjoyed world-class goaltending from their elite tandem this season. Igor Shesterkin has been the starter- but even backup goalie Jonathan Quick has had his time to shine.

Sunday night, the Blueshirts shut out the Seattle Kraken by a score of 2-0. It was a full team effort, but the spotlight was on Quick. The veteran goaltender stopped 24/24 shots, earning his second straight shutout. Quick is now 4-0, has a 0.91 GAA, and a .970 SV%. Despite being a backup, Quick is putting up numbers better than the NHL’s best. He may be old, but the Rangers should be looking to keep him around past this season.

Jonathan Quick will be a free agent after the 2024-25 season

Quick signed a one-year deal to join the Rangers back in 2023. He played well last year, bouncing back from a rough stint split between Los Angeles and Vegas. It seemed as if his legendary career may be over, but his elite performance in New York revived his future.

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

After last season, Quick opted to sign another one-year deal to play for the Rangers once again this year. Now, even at 38 years old, Quick is looking better than ever. It’s uncertain how much longer Quick intends on playing professional hockey, but if retirement isn’t his intention, the Blueshirts will need to find a way to keep him around. The only downside is his age, but so far, Quick is showing no signs of slowing down.

Quick is more than just a backup, he’s the “backbone” of the Rangers

Despite playing in a backup position for New York, his impact on the team is much greater. He’s undoubtedly elite on the ice, but his presence in the locker room is felt by the players. After Sunday night’s shutout, Rangers defenseman Zac Jones had this to say about the veteran goaltender:

“I don’t know how many guys his age would be able to move like that. It’s pretty remarkable how good of a pro he is. He’s one of the backbones of our team, and he proves it every night. It’s pretty impressive to watch.” via Mollie Walker of NY Post

Being considered a backbone of the team is reason enough to keep Quick around. He’s won multiple Stanley Cup championships and is a leader both on and off the ice. He’s a cheap option, he’s playing well, and the players look up to him. There is zero reason for this year to be Quick’s last season as a Ranger.