Rangers backup goalie set to make second straight start against the NHL’s 1st place team

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers received an elite goaltending performance from veteran backup Jonathan Quick in their most recent game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 38-year-old goalie recorded his first shutout of the season in just his fourth start, showing that he still has the skills to remain a world-class goaltender.

After shutting out the Red Wings 4-0 Saturday afternoon, the Blueshirts’ next matchup will be Tuesday night against the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets. In what will be an incredibly difficult game, Quick is primed to make his second straight start.

Jonathan Quick is expected to start against the Jets

During the Rangers’ practice Monday afternoon, Colin Stephenson reported that Quick was the first goalie off the ice. This is a strong indicator that Quick will be the starter Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, unless there is a last-second switch-up.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Quick will be taking on the league-leading Jets. Winnipeg has started the season 14-1-0 with a +36, the best start in NHL history. The Jets are a dangerous team in both zones and have an elite goaltender in Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets may be the statistically better team, but Quick has been on fire. In his four starts, Quick has earned a .964 SV% with a 1.17 GAA. He is the NHL leader in both stats.

What a second straight start means for the Rangers

With Quick playing in back-to-back games, fans may begin to question where Igor Shesterkin is. Shesterkin’s last game was abysmal, where the Russian goaltender allowed five goals and was pulled halfway through the game. Even though the Rangers seem to be riding the hot goalie, it’s nothing Shesterkin or fans should over-speculate about.

With Quick leading the NHL in both GAA and SV%, it makes sense for him to get the start against the best team in the NHL. Shesterkin had a rough performance recently, but his status with the team should not be in question with this decision by Peter Laviolette.