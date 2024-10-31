Rangers need more from their top offensive unit

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The New York Rangers have had a solid start to the 2024-25 season, going 6-2-1 in their first nine games — which has them standing second in the Metropolitan Division.

There have been a handful of successful campaigns early on in the year, but there have also been some players who have struggled. The Blueshirts’ top offensive line falls under the latter, as the so-called No. 1 trio has been nothing more than average early on.

Mika Zibanejad leads a struggling Rangers 1st line

The Blueshirts’ first line has consisted of Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Reilly Smith through the first nine games of the season. They’re so supposed to be the leaders in the offensive zone, but have been outmatched by both opposing teams and other New York units.

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Zibanejad had a rough year last season, earning much criticism from fans. Many hoped he would have a bounce-back campaign this season, but the veteran center is not off to a great start. He’s recorded seven points in nine games, which is solid, but holds a -3 when on the ice. Opposing teams are scoring more than his line when he is on the ice.

The worst part about Zibanejad’s offensive stats is his lack of goals. Of his seven points, only two have come from him putting the puck in the back of the net. Scoring was his signature skill, but he seems to have lost his touch early on.

The rest of the Rangers’ first line has struggled too. Smith, who was brought in to bring more offense to the first line, has totaled six points in nine games. Again, it isn’t terrible, but it isn’t enough from a number one offensive unit. Kreider has been the lone star on the first line, scoring six goals in just nine games. Hopefully, he can share his skills with his other linemates.

Laviolette speaks on the first line’s impact on the ice

It’s no secret that the Rangers need more from their first line. Head coach Peter Laviolette has even limited the ice time of Zibanejad because of his mediocre play. When asked about the first line’s start to the season, Laviolette had this to say:

“They want to find more impact offensively inside the game. Often, I’d say they draw the tougher matchup. They draw sometimes more D-zone starts inside of the game, but I think they’re still working at trying to become more impactful.” Peter Laviolette via Vince Mercogliano of Lohud

Laviolette recognizes that the first line is trying to get better. But the question is, how can he help them find more success? Limiting ice time, specifically Zibanejad’s, won’t bring more goals to the ice. Perhaps there could be a potential line swap in store for the Rangers in the future. Either way, something needs to happen to wake this first lineup. At some point, their struggles will infect the rest of the lineup and bring trouble New York’s way.