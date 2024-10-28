Rangers call-up fearless enforcer from Hartford Wolf Pack

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers recalled center Matt Rempe from the Hartford Wolfpack on Monday, bringing him back into their NHL club’s fold. The Rangers announced the transaction on their PR X account on Monday morning.

Rangers’ Matt Rempe has yet to find his groove in 2024-25 with NHL and AHL stints

The Rangers (6-1-1) sent Rempe down to their AHL affiliate after his second appearance of the 2024-25 season on Oct. 19 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a brief two-game spell with Hartford, the 6-foot-7 enforcer is headed back to Broadway for New York.

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

On the campaign, Rempe has only averaged 11:17 minutes in time on the ice and has yet to get on the board offensively, though he has one block and five hits to his name, characteristic of the name he’s made for himself in the league as a bruiser. He has 20 percent of the blocks and 10 percent of the hits that he posted in 2023-24 through two games this time around compared to 17 games played last season. With close to a full campaign under his belt, Rempe could show his stuff, but that’ll be contingent on how effective he can be on both ends of the ice.

Rangers will give Rempe another shot to assert himself this season

The Rangers caught a major spark in their previous 82-game slate when he was then called up from the Wolfpack midseason by way of his brawling tactics and sound playmaking. However, his struggles from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs appear to have carried over into the current campaign. Rempe will get his first chance to leave a positive impression on Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette and his teammates when they take on the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.