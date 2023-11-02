Rangers lose two key starters to injury in win over Carolina

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have barely passed by their divisional rivals, the Carolina Hurricanes. In a game that had a final score of 2-1, the Blueshirts suffered two significant injuries from some of their starting players.

It was an overall dirty game by the Hurricanes, and the officiating was not helping the Rangers by any means. The biggest takeaway is that New York is walking away with a win, but the Rangers must hope that their star players won’t be out too long.

Adam Fox suffered a lower-body injury in the first period

During a play that should be reviewed by the NHL for a possible suspension, Carolina forward Sebastian Aho extended out his leg to trip Rangers’ defenseman Adam Fox. The star defender fell to the ice, was able to play through a few more minutes of the game, and then left for the locker room.

Upon the start of the second period, it was announced that Fox would not be returning for the remainder of the game. There has yet to be an official update on how long Fox will be out, but he has been labeled with a lower-body injury following the collision.

Filip Chytil was the second Rangers player to exit the game

The Rangers’ second-line counterman Filip Chytil also found himself as the victim of a collision in the first period of tonight’s game. He was able to play a bit longer than Fox was, but Chytil eventually ended up heading to the locker room as well.

Filip Chytil has left the game. Filip Chytil and Jesper Fast collided in the 1st period, and Chytil was seen in pain on the bench. #NYR pic.twitter.com/JMof0h3Lba — David ? (@DaveyUpper) November 3, 2023

Similarly to Fox, it was announced that Chytil would not return to the game. He was labeled with an upper-body injury in what looked like some sort of hand or wrist injury based on his mannerisms.

Once again, there has been no official update on the timeline of his recovery. Both players will hopefully return before the Rangers’ next matchup, but there are many questions in the air at this moment.