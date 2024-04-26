Rangers determined not to repeat 2-0 series collapse from 2023 against Capitals

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have a 2-0 Eastern Conference first-round series lead over the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Playoffs, but aren’t comfortable with it.

The Rangers were in the same position last season against the New Jersey Devils. They took a convincing 2-0 lead in their first-round series with a pair of 5-1 wins on the road. Then they collapsed and allowed the Devils to win three straight. They eventually lost the series in seven games. New York wants that to become ancient history.

Rangers adamant on giving Capitals no breathing room in Game 3

This time around, the Rangers are using their experience from that pitfall to keep their foot on the gas against the Capitals. Rangers star Adam Fox had this to say about the team’s mindset heading into Washington for Game 3, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com:

“You win those two games last year, especially on the road, you think you can breathe easy coming home, but in playoffs it’s never like that. I think especially now going on the road, we know we’re stepping into a tough environment and we’ll be ready for that,” Fox stated.

Seeing that the Rangers were not able to defend home ice and take even one game when the Devils series shifted in 2023, they understand the gravity of stealing one on the road against the Capitals now.

How Game 3 could shake out between Rangers & Capitals

Washington was 22-12-7 at home in the regular season. Conversely, the Rangers managed a conference-leading 25-12-4 road record. They’ve excelled away from Madison Square Garden and are looking to carry that over into the playoffs.

The Capitals scored the fewest goals (220) among all wild-card teams in 2023. Against a determined Rangers defense that gave up three points in their 4-3 win in Game 2, their low-scoring could be the story of Game 3 if New York is on their job.

If the Rangers are set on one thing, it’s that they want last year’s unfolding to remain in the past. To Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller, it’s a “new year” with a “new team.” Game 3 on Friday night will put that to the test.