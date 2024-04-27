Rangers: Veteran forward proving doubters wrong with incredible postseason performances

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have a 3-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals, and there are many players who have contributed to this dominant playoff run so far. Many of the Blueshirts’ top stars are earning most of the credit, such as Igor Shesterkin and Mika Zibanejad, but there have been a handful of key role players down the lineup creating success in every way possible.

Barclay Goodrow has excelled through the Rangers’ first three playoff games

Through the first three games of the postseason, veteran center Barclay Goodrow has tallied three points (1G, 2A), and has earned a +3 player rating on the ice. It’s a dramatic shift from his regular season performance, where he ranked 19th overall on the roster in points, and dead last in +/- rating. The Rangers acquired Goodrow a few seasons back specifically for his previous playoff success, and he’s finally making that deal look worth it.

Apr 29, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the third period against the New Jersey Devils in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

With Goodrow performing as terribly as he did during the regular seasons, many fans called for the Rangers to trade the veteran forward, or at least buy out his contract if no other team wanted to take on his $3.6 million contract for the next three seasons. Although his hefty price tag still remains quite steep, Goodrow’s doubters are beginning to quiet down now that he’s finally providing exactly what the Rangers need him to do.

Continued success from the fourth line is crucial for the Rangers’ postseason run

In the past, the Blueshirts have had a hard time finding consistency from all four of their offensive lines at the same time. The top six would be hot while the bottom remained cold, and vice versa. But now, through the first three games of this year’s playoff, all four lines are contributing at just the right time. While the top two offensive units will surely keep scoring, it’s key that this fourth line’s success does not slow down at any point.

Although Goodrow leads the fourth line with three points in three games, his two linemates have also been quite successful thus far. Jimmy Vesey has a goal and an assist for two points, while Matt Rempe has one goal as well- the Rangers’ opening goal of the postseason.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Goodrow deserves most of the credit for getting this fourth line going. Outside of his point total, he brings necessary playoff experience to the roster with him being a previous Stanley Cup Champion. Rempe, who had never skated in a postseason game before this year, looks like he’s had years of experience- and Goodrow’s presence is surely a major factor in that.

As long as Goodrow and the fourth line continue to dominate, the Rangers’ postseason run should be one of the best in many years.