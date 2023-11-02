Rangers: Top 3 stand-outs from the first month of the season

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

We are in a new month and like the late great Brodie Lee once said “You know what that means.” It is time to reflect on how the New York Rangers performed during October. The team has performed well and is currently first in the Metropolitan Division. However, there are three standouts from the month of October.

The Alexis Lafreniere breakout is happening

There was a time when fans wanted Alexis Lafreniere out of the Rangers after his disappointing first seasons in the league. They also wanted Chris Drury fired for giving Lafreniere a two-year extension with the team. Well, those wishes are long gone, as Lafreniere stood out this month.

Lafreniere even set the season on a high note by scoring the first goal for the team this season in the home opener. Along with his four goals in October and offensive efficiency, the coaching change has helped Lafreniere.

Being put on the second line with Filip Chytil and Artemi Panarin has also helped. Hopefully, Lafreniere will continue to impress throughout the rest of the season for the Blueshirts.

Adam Fox is holding together the Rangers’ defense

The Rangers’ defense is one of if not the best in the league right now. A big reason why is how great of a player Adam Fox is. Fox is the No. 1 best statistical defenseman in the league right now. With 11 points, he scored three times and even made eight assists which are both second in the league when it comes to defenseman. This has also been the best nine-game stretch he has had in a while.

Fun Fact: Adam Fox has 11 points in 9 games so far this season (3G/8A)



The most points Fox has ever had in a 9 game stretch is NINETEEN (!!!)



Back in late March/early April 2021, Fox had 3 goals and 16 assists, in a stretch that included a 5 point game and two 3 point games pic.twitter.com/iFBcGU8I1C — RangersMuse (@nyrangersmuse) November 1, 2023

If Fox continues to play at this level for the rest of the season, then he could win the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the 2023/24 NHL Season.

Artemi Panarin is playing at an MVP level

I mean, is there really any debate here? Artemi Panarin is a top-five player on the ice this season, and he has had a statistically strong season. As of now, Panarin has 15 points, with five goals and 10 assists. Panarin currently ranks third in the league for the most points by a player. If that doesn’t make you stand out, what does?

Don’t mention Panarin being bald now, although Panarin being bald really fits him. Imagine saying that a few years ago.

He has been a key piece to this team, not only in the first month, but since they acquired him, and I’m glad there are no signs of decline with him.