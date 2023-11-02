New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Preview 11/2/23

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers are looking to keep their five-game win streak going after they beat the Winnipeg Jets 3–2 in Overtime. In the case of the Carolina Hurricanes, they are also on a winning streak as they have won their last three games.
Records
New York Rangers 7-2-0
Carolina Hurricanes 6-4
Venue
The New York Rangers are back home. After a grueling travel schedule, the Blueshirts will be playing in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden which is located in New York, NY.
Projected Lineup
Offense:
Kreider – Zib – Kakko
Panarin – Chytil – Laf
Cuylle – Trocheck – Wheeler
Goodrow – Bonino – Vesey
Defense:
Lindgren – Fox
Miller – Trouba
Gustafsson – Schneider
Goaltender:
Igor Shesterkin
Injuries
New York Rangers
NONE!!!
The Rangers still do not have any players listed on the injury report. That is absolutely awesome and hopefully, the Blueshirts remain healthy once this game is over.
Carolina Hurricanes
Ryan Suzuki – Shoulder – Game Time Decision
Suzuki, on the other hand, will be one to watch for tonight. He suffered a shoulder issue against the Nashville Predators in the preseason and has not played a single game this season. However, it looks like Suzuki could be returning soon for the team. The question remains whether he will make his debut in the AHL or NHL. While it remains uncertain, I decided to mention his name here as an NHL injury just to be safe.
Brett Pesce – Lower Body – OUT (2-4 Weeks)
Pesce had no chance of playing in tonight’s game. He suffered an injury in late October and ultimately had to have surgery. He should be closer to a return in mid-November.
Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Carolina Hurricanes 2
This is a tough one because the Hurricanes and Rangers were my pick to play in the Eastern Conference Finals. In this matchup, with how much of a hot streak the Blueshirts are on and being the healthier team, they should win this game. It will be a closer victory, but the Rangers should take care of business tonight.
- Rangers: Top 3 stand-outs from the first month of the season
- New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Preview 11/2/23
- Rangers: 3 things we learned from road trip sweep
3 Stars of the Game Prediction
1. Artemi Panarin
2. Chris Kreider
3. K’Andre Miller
Where can you watch the game?
The New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.