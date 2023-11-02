New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Preview 11/2/23

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Tonight, the New York Rangers will be taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers are looking to keep their five-game win streak going after they beat the Winnipeg Jets 3–2 in Overtime. In the case of the Carolina Hurricanes, they are also on a winning streak as they have won their last three games.

Records

New York Rangers 7-2-0

Carolina Hurricanes 6-4

Venue

The New York Rangers are back home. After a grueling travel schedule, the Blueshirts will be playing in the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden which is located in New York, NY.

Projected Lineup

Offense:

Kreider – Zib – Kakko

Panarin – Chytil – Laf

Cuylle – Trocheck – Wheeler

Goodrow – Bonino – Vesey

Defense:

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Gustafsson – Schneider

Goaltender:

Igor Shesterkin

Injuries

New York Rangers

NONE!!!

The Rangers still do not have any players listed on the injury report. That is absolutely awesome and hopefully, the Blueshirts remain healthy once this game is over.

Carolina Hurricanes

Ryan Suzuki – Shoulder – Game Time Decision

Suzuki, on the other hand, will be one to watch for tonight. He suffered a shoulder issue against the Nashville Predators in the preseason and has not played a single game this season. However, it looks like Suzuki could be returning soon for the team. The question remains whether he will make his debut in the AHL or NHL. While it remains uncertain, I decided to mention his name here as an NHL injury just to be safe.

An update from Rod Brind'Amour on Vasily Ponomarev and Ryan Suzuki:



"I think they're really close to playing, if not about to play."



Sounds like AHL assignments for both could be coming soon. https://t.co/o69QMJdQoJ — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) November 1, 2023

Brett Pesce – Lower Body – OUT (2-4 Weeks)

Pesce had no chance of playing in tonight’s game. He suffered an injury in late October and ultimately had to have surgery. He should be closer to a return in mid-November.

Brett Pesce is out 2-4 weeks for the Hurricanes after having surgery to correct a lower-body injury. https://t.co/SPESpNtOkk — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) October 25, 2023

Prediction: New York Rangers 3 – Carolina Hurricanes 2

This is a tough one because the Hurricanes and Rangers were my pick to play in the Eastern Conference Finals. In this matchup, with how much of a hot streak the Blueshirts are on and being the healthier team, they should win this game. It will be a closer victory, but the Rangers should take care of business tonight.

3 Stars of the Game Prediction

1. Artemi Panarin

2. Chris Kreider

3. K’Andre Miller

Where can you watch the game?

The New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets game will air on television on both MSG and ESPN+. The game can also be streamed on fuboTV and DirectTV Stream as well. Keep in mind that the game will be starting at 7:00 p.m. EST.